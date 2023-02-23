How to Make YouTube Shorts

YouTube shorts are a new feature on the platform that allows users to create and share short videos, similar to TikTok. Those YouTube shorts have become popular in recent months, especially among creators looking to experiment with new formats and reach new audiences on YouTube.

What are YouTube Shorts & How to Upload Them?

YouTube shorts are short, snackable videos designed to be watched on the go and are perfect for grabbing viewers’ attention. They are a great way for creators to share their message, showcase their talents, and engage with their audience quickly, within seconds.

Despite the fact that some users still have problems of getting quality YouTube subscribers, it’s statistically proven that many people share more videos as shorts to attract their audiences.

When you launch YouTube app, you are first directed to the YouTube homepage where all YouTube videos are uploaded but you also see a short form video. People create YouTube shorts, that catchy videos, to make them more interesting than any other YouTube video.

Those vertical videos can be created through the record button with a short form, but you can also upload your drafts by adding sounds. Just tap to upload and it will be uploaded to your YouTube channel, easily. All you need to do is:

1. Go to YouTube and click the “Create” button in the top right corner.

2. Select “Upload video”.

3. Select “YouTube Shorts” in the video type section.

4. Select the “video file” you want to upload and click “Open”.

5. Add a title, description, and tags for your video.

6. Choose a thumbnail image.

7. Select a category and any other relevant settings.

8. Click “Publish” to upload your YouTube Short.

9. Promote it on other channels and social media.

Things to Do Before Shooting YouTube Content

Now, we will go over the steps involved in creating a successful YouTube content, especially for YouTube Shorts, from coming up with a concept to promoting your video.

Step 1: Choose a Topic – BrainStorming

The first step to creating a successful YouTube short is coming up with a concept. Think about what kind of video you would like to create and what type of audience you would like to reach. This is the most important step in the process, as it will determine the direction of your video. It could be a tutorial, a vlog, a comedy sketch, or anything else that you think will be entertaining or informative.

Step 2: Write a Script – ScriptWriting

Once you have a topic in mind, writing a script is next. This will help you organize your thoughts and make sure that you cover everything you want to say in your video. Your script should include an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. The introduction should grab the viewer’s attention and set the stage for the rest of the video. The body should contain the main points that you want to make, and the conclusion should wrap up the video and leave the viewer with a lasting impression. This will help you stay on track while shooting.

Step 3: Gather Your Equipment – Organization

Next, you will need to gather all the equipment you will need to shoot your YouTube short. This might include a camera, lighting, microphones, and any props or costumes you will be using. If you don’t have access to professional equipment, don’t worry – you can still create high-quality videos with a smartphone and some basic lighting.

Step 4: Set Up Your Filming Location – Stage

Once you have all your equipment ready, it’s time to choose a location for your shoot. This could be your home, a studio, or any other location that fits the theme of your video. Make sure the location is well-lit and has a clean, uncluttered background. You should also test your audio and lighting to ensure that you are getting the best quality possible.

Step 5: Record Your Video – Filming

Now it’s time to start filming! Follow your script and use your equipment to capture all the shots you need. You can record your video in one take or film it in sections and edit them together later. Either way, make sure you are speaking clearly and enunciating your words so that your message comes across clearly.

Step 6: Edit Your Video – Editing

Once you have all your footage, it’s time to edit your video. This involves cutting out any unnecessary shots, adding transitions, and splicing together different takes if you recorded your video in sections. You can also add text, graphics, and music to your video to make it more engaging. There are many video editing software programs available, both free and paid, that you can use to edit your YouTube short.

Step 7: Upload and Promote Your Video – Promotion

Finally, it’s time to upload your video to YouTube and promote it to your audience. To upload your video, simply log in to your YouTube account and click the “upload” button. You can then select your video file and add a title, description, and tags to help people find your video.

Once your video is uploaded, it’s important to promote it to get as many views as possible. You can do this by sharing it on social media, sending it to your email list, and asking your friends and family to share it with their networks. You can also use YouTube’s paid promotion tools to reach a wider audience.

How to monetize YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts is a new feature on the platform that allows users to create and share short-form videos, similar to TikTok. The feature has gained popularity in recent months, and many creators are looking for ways to monetize their content on the platform. We will explore the various ways that creators can monetize their YouTube Shorts.

Ad Revenue: One of the most common ways to monetize YouTube Shorts is through ad revenue. Creators can enable ads on their videos, and earn money for every ad that plays on their content. To be eligible for ad revenue, creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time on their channel. Additionally, creators must comply with YouTube’s community guidelines and advertiser-friendly content guidelines. Sponsored Content: Another way to monetize YouTube Shorts is through sponsored content. Creators can work with brands to create sponsored videos that feature the brand’s products or services. These videos can be created in the format of YouTube Shorts, and can be promoted on the creator’s channel. Sponsored content can be a great way for creators to earn money, as they can negotiate the pay directly with the brand. YouTube Premium: Creators can also earn money through YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium is a subscription service that allows users to access additional features on the platform, such as ad-free videos, offline playback, and access to YouTube Originals. Creators can earn a percentage of the revenue from YouTube Premium subscribers who watch their videos. Affiliate Marketing: Creators can also monetize their YouTube Shorts through affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing where creators promote a product or service and receive a commission for every sale made through their unique referral link. This can be a great way for creators to earn money, as they can promote products that are relevant to their audience. Merchandising: Creators can also monetize their YouTube Shorts through merchandising. Creators can create merchandise, such as t-shirts, hats, and mugs, and sell them on their channel. This can be a great way for creators to earn money, as they can create merchandise that is relevant to their audience and promote it on their channel.

How to add captions to YouTube shorts

Adding captions to YouTube Shorts is an important aspect of creating accessible content for all viewers, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Captions also make videos more engaging for viewers who may be watching in a noisy environment, or who prefer to watch videos without sound. In this essay, we will explore the various ways to add captions to YouTube Shorts.

1. Go to your YouTube Studio and select the “Video Manager” option.

2. Find the Short you’d like to add captions for and click on the “Edit” button.

3. Select the “Subtitles/CC” tab and then click on the “Add new subtitles or CC” button.

4. Choose the language in which your video is in, and then click on the “Upload a File” button to upload a SRT file with the captions.

5. Once the captions have been uploaded, you can then add any additional details, such as the language and description.

6. Finally, click on the “Publish” button to save the changes.

Automatic Captions: YouTube has an automatic captioning system that can automatically generate captions for your videos. To enable automatic captions, go to the video manager on your YouTube channel, click on the video you want to add captions to, and select “edit.” Under the “captions and subtitles” section, select “English (Automatic).” Keep in mind that the automatic captions may not always be accurate, so it is important to review and edit them as needed.

Uploading a caption file: You can also upload a caption file to your YouTube video. YouTube supports multiple caption file formats, including .SRT, .VTT, and .SBV. To upload a caption file, go to the video manager on your YouTube channel, click on the video you want to add captions to, and select “edit.” Under the “captions and subtitles” section, select “Add new subtitles or CC.” From there, you can upload your caption file, even onto the same video.

Adding captions manually: You can also add captions manually by typing them out in YouTube’s built-in caption editor. To add captions manually, go to the video manager on your YouTube channel, click on the video you want to add captions to, and select “edit.” Under the “captions and subtitles” section, select “Add new subtitles or CC.” From there, you can select “English” and start typing in your captions.

Third-party captioning services: You can also use third-party captioning services to add captions to your YouTube Shorts. These services can be found online and typically charge a fee for their services. Some popular third-party captioning services include Rev, 3Play Media, and Amara.

Frequently asked question about YouTube shorts

Q: What is a YouTube Short?

A: A YouTube Short, or “Short” as they are often referred to, is a video with a length of 15 seconds or shorter that has been uploaded to the YouTube platform. Shorts are designed to be entertaining and easy to watch in an age where videos need to be short and direct for maximum engagement.

Q: How long can a YouTube Short be?

A: Shorts must be 15 seconds or shorter. This includes any titles, credits, or other elements added into the upload.

Q: Who can upload Videos on YouTube Shorts?

A: Anyone with a valid Google account may upload videos to YouTube Shorts. Some features may not be available outside of certain countries or regions.

Q: What types of videos can I upload as Shorts?

A: You can upload any type of video that adheres to YouTube’s Community Guidelines, including music videos, comedy skits, and educational content.

Q: Are monetization opportunities available for YouTube Shorts?

A: Yes! If you have a valid AdSense account linked with your YouTube channel, you can enable monetization for your shorts. As long as the video meets certain criteria, YouTube will display ads on your videos and you can earn money from these advertisements.