How to Make the Best Use of Your Online Casino Welcome Bonus and Why It Matters

As online casino action continues to expand across the United States, more and more players are getting to experience the thrill, enjoyment, and rewards of the pastime. In each state that legalizes the action, as well as the six that have already done so, the clamor from providers to enter the relevant market is huge.

When a state passes the relevant legislation, the relevant authorities then hand out licenses to the regulated operators, who then battle for your business. Each of these is desperate to get you to sign up for obvious reasons, and the critical way they can do this is via their welcome bonuses.

What is an Online Casino Welcome Bonus?

Typically an online casino welcome bonus is one that will require you to put down some of your own money, but that isn’t always the case. Usually, these bonuses will be substantial and will give players a financial incentive to join up with the relevant brand, and every single regulated online casino will offer some sort of enticement to lure you in.

The level of excitement surrounding such bonuses is enormous because, effectively, these are the calling card brands offer to prospective users. In their own way, casino bonus codes are worth their weight in gold as long as you use them effectively.

What types of Online Casino Welcome Bonus are there out there?

Here is a selection of a few of the most popular welcome bonus types that exist.

No Deposit Bonus

In many ways, these are the holy grail of welcome bonuses. These will be a reward of some kind for you to sign up without having to actually deposit any of your own money. These used to be very common but are used more sparingly by brands more recently.

Matched Welcome Bonus

These are the most commonly offered type of welcome bonus. Here you’ll get a specific bonus for the first deposit you make. For instance, a provider might offer a 100% matched deposit bonus for you signing up. So you might place $100 in your account when you join; the brand will then match that, so you will have an additional $100 placed in your account.

Free Spins

Some brands mix up their welcome bonuses into both deposit bonuses and free spins. Here you might be rewarded with 50 free spins to be used across the brand’s slot selection. These are a good way to get to know an online casino and are a fun way to get started. However, try to take your time with these, don’t just use them up instantly. Consider using some of these and then logging out and returning on another day, that way, you’ll get an idea of how regularly the brand adds new games to its site.

Reload Bonus

This type of bonus is more typically associated with existing customers and is an offer to reward you for new deposits you make. These are a healthy way to repay regular users of an online casino and are an excellent way to measure how well a brand treats its players.

Three Golden Rules to Follow When Deciding Whether to Stick With an Online Casino

So, you’ve signed up with an online casino and been given the great welcome bonuses that came with doing so. Are you ready to settle down and keep going, or is it worth checking out the competition? After all, there are plenty of fish in the online casino sea.

Don’t Feel Compelled to Stay

Just because you signed up and made the most of your welcome bonus, it doesn’t mean you have to stay. If you are not entirely satisfied, move on and try out another brand. There are plenty out there.

Do They Have a Loyalty Program?

Your chosen online casino really needs to offer some form of VIP/Loyalty Program and one that is truly rewarding. These programs will offer some sort of remuneration for most activities you partake in, and they are a sign of a brand that values its existing customers, so don’t join one that doesn’t provide such a program.

Don’t Overstretch Yourself

Remember, visiting an online casino is not about earning a living. Clearly, most of your visits to an online casino won’t result in a massive payout. Your main impetus for using these services is about entertainment. If you are doing so solely to make money, you are likely to be disappointed.