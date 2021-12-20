How To Fix Windows cannot find gpedit.msc Error

“Windows cannot find gpedit.msc” Group policy editor or gpedit cannot be found in the Windows OS, whereas its available in Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise version. Users will get such error pop-up “Windows cannot find ‘gpedit.msc’. Make sure you’ve typed the name correctly, then try again.” This guide post will help to fix Windows Cannot find gpedit.msc error in easy steps.

The function of Group Policy Editor is usually required to manage a set of computers together from the admin PC. One can technically have the controls of managing the updates, admins and passwords, connecting a removeable device, remotely.

Fix Windows Cannot Find gpedit.msc Windows 10

Users can usually find the gpedit.msc in Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise. How to enable gpedit.Msc in Windows 10 Home Edition? How to Fix Windows cannot find gpedit.msc issue? gpedit.msc Missing Windows 10?

Windows cannot find gpedit.msc Error

How to fix gpedit.msc not found on Windows 10 Pro Enterprise?

Method 1:

Press the Windows + R keys to open Run dialogue box.

Type gpedit.msc and hit enter.

Fix gpedit.msc not found on Windows 10

The Group Policy Editor will open.

Method 2:

Go to start menu and type Command Prompt.

Type in gpedit.msc in Command Prompt window and hit enter.

The gp editor will open on your desktop.

Create gpedit.Msc In Windows 10

Method 3:

Go to start menu and type PowerShell and open it.

Type gpedit.msc and hit the Enter.

The Group Policy editor will appear on-screen.

How to fix gpedit.msc not found Windows 11 Home version

Windows 11 have not provided the GP Editor for their Home edition. But even if you want to use it, you don’t have to buy a new PC or Windows 11 other versions. You can simply do it by following few steps.

How to enable Group Policy Editor

Open Notepad or Right Click on your Desktop then select ‘New’ from the dialogue box and then click on ‘Text Document’.

Simply copy paste the code (given below) in the Notepad.

@echo off

pushd “%~dp0”

dir /b %SystemRoot%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-GroupPolicy-ClientExtensions-Package~3.mum >List.txt dir /b %SystemRoot%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-GroupPolicy-ClientTools-Package~3.mum >>List.txt

for /f %%i in (‘findstr /i . List.txt 2^>nul’) do dism /online /norestart /add-package:”%SystemRoot%\servicing\Packages\%%i”

pause

Now, Save the notepad file as ‘.bat’ file in the name space from Save As option under ‘File’.

Also select ‘All Files’ in the ‘Save as Type’.

Run the Batch file (.bat file) as an Administrator and click on ‘Allow’ Option when asked.

The command prompt will open up and it will take 5-6 minutes to execute the operation.

Now, look for Group Policy Editor in your computer as it is enabled.

We can certainly say that Group Policy Editor is a function which is normally used in companies, school laboratories and in corporations. We have also provided the guide of enabling the feature. Follow the process and enable Group Policy Editor. Let us know if you stuck while trying the steps mentioned above and share your thoughts in the comments section.