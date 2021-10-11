With Windows 11, Microsoft has introduced a brand new Widgets panel where you can access a variety of updated information using configurable topic boxes. It comes in two sections.

The top section offers widgets for weather, sports, your latest photos, and other personalized topics while a news section offers clickable headlines from a variety of sources. In this article, we will guide you on how to make the most of the current Windows 11 widgets.

Widgets

In order to access the widgets, all you have to do is select the Widgets icon from the taskbar. Alternatively, you can hit the Window + W keys. If you have got a touchscreen then you can also swipe from the left. Doing so, you will see a variety of starter widgets on top that will give you info about sports scores, weather, stock prices, etc. The search field button will let you add new widgets.

There are a couple of ways you can tweak your widget panel. For example, to move your widgets around, long-press on the top of a widget until you see an open hand, to change the size of a widget, remove it from your panel or customize it by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner.

If you click on a particular widget in the upper left corner, you will be taken to a separate page where you will get more information about the chosen topic.

How to efficiently use the Windows 11 Widget panel

News feed

You will find this section below the “Add widgets” button. It is headed by a “Top Stories” section that highlights several headlines followed by individual stories. Select the three dots next to each headline, and you will be able to see more or fewer stories.

Personalize

The “Add widgets” button also offers a link to tell the Widget app what you are and are not interested in. Either of the choices will land you on the Microsoft Start page, i.e. the settings page for the Edge browser. Go to the “My Interests” tab and select the type of stories you want to want or don’t want.

As of now, it seems the Windows 11 widgets are all about curiosity or a way to take a break than a real tool. Experts believe if Microsoft allows third party widgets, the widget pane would become truly useful.