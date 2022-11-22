How to Choose Safe Furniture for A Family

Choosing furniture is a responsible activity that directly affects the health, mental well-being, and mood of your child. To ensure that the area of the house for the youngest member of the family is safe, comfortable, and beautiful, it is important to take into account every detail.

Choosing furniture may seem at first glance, a solid pleasure: just look, admire and buy what attracted you. But then it turns out that everything is much harder, especially when you need to choose the furnishings not only in the nursery but in the rest of the rooms. We used to evaluate the characteristics of furniture such as appearance, functionality, and quality, but for a home that now has a child is also important as maximum safety.

Determine Right Away how Much Money You’re Willing to Spend

The price question always matters. And so that you do not waste time (considering offers that are beyond your means), calculate the maximum budget right away. It is clear that furniture made to order, or produced under a well-known brand name, will not be cheap. However, you can view the range of elite interior items to choose the most interesting models, and then already find similar to them in the medium or budget segments.

The cost of furniture directly depends on the materials from which it is made. The basis of economy options is often particleboard and MDF. And the products of the elite category are made from solid wood, rattan, and bamboo, and can be supplemented with forging.

It is important to remember that safety for children – is extremely important and the main thing here is the environmental friendliness of the materials used because any allergic reactions are absolutely unacceptable, do not forget that allergies to low-quality materials can not manifest themselves immediately. So saving on materials is certainly not possible.

Living Room

When choosing furniture for the living room, avoid furniture on wheels and furniture with sharp corners. If you’re trying to make a fancy living room, also give preference to furniture with rounded corners. When choosing a sectional sofa pay attention to the armrests and backrests: preferably they should be without hard inserts.

Beware of glass parts. If the living room already has furniture with glass inserts, it is desirable to fix them or temporarily remove them from the reach of a child. The same goes for mirrors.

Nothing Unnecessary

It is important that the room did not feel cluttered because the child needs a lot of space. The main components of a set of children’s furniture:

A chair, comfortable and with a solid back;

A table on which you can divide the space for studies and various hobbies. The table should be wide and comfortable enough to freely perform several functions;

A bed or sofa bed. If there is not much space in the room, often a transformer bed or sofa can easily be folded. This way the child has more space to play;

Racks, and cabinets to store things and toys.

In any arrangement of furniture, you need to leave free space for games and free movement from one point of the room to another.

Colors in The Children’s Room

At an early age in the child’s development affect absolutely everything, and the colors that surround him, play a significant role. And because in the baby’s room the baby spends a considerable amount of time, its color scheme affects the subconscious in the first place. That is why it is so important to choose the right colors for the arrangement of the children’s room, which will be used in the selection of furniture. Take into account the age of the child, as the advice, applicable to children under three years, is absolutely useless for parents of teenagers.

Child psychologists recommend taking into account the child’s temperament, which is well traceable even at a very young age, and using a characteristic color: in this case, it will be possible to create a harmonious room.

Conclusion

Beauty, functionality, quality, and safety – are the main criteria when choosing furniture in not only the children’s room but also in the other rooms of the house. When shopping and choosing certain items for children’s rooms, do not forget to consult with your child, if he already has his own taste and opinion. But still, the emphasis should be on safety, environmental friendliness, durability, and quality of furniture. Because it must be able to withstand the moving games of a child and not become a cause of injury.