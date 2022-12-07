How Can Empathy Be A Way To Create Genuine Connections In 2023? 

Empathy is simply the act of considering and understanding the other person’s feelings as those of your own. It is the most powerful way to connect with anyone in the world. As we look for friends in the neighborhood or online through platforms such as Livebeam, it is crucial to be aware that you are going to meet someone who may tell you something that will make you empathize with them.

When you empathize with people, they will see you as an understanding person who can relate to their experience. If you want to make friends and connect well, then you’ll need to be empathetic. Showing empathy is also a way of building trust, especially with new people or friends you meet online on Livebeam, Facebook, or other social platforms.

Before we delve deeper into how empathy can be a way to create genuine connections in 2023, let’s look at different types of empathy:

Cognitive empathy

This is also known as perspective-taking. It is the ability to listen and relate to the other person without imposing your own experience, biases, or point of view. If you are interviewing or private podcasting, the use of cognitive empathy can help your guests speak up or open up more to share views and feelings.

Caring or compassionate empathy

When someone asks for your advice in a problem-solving situation, or in a private podcasting interview, this type of empathy can be helpful.

Analyzing a situation’s underlying causes and effects is necessary for compassionate empathy. After someone has spoken about their situation, you can show that you have a basic, objective understanding of it. The speaker may even gain new information or an alternative viewpoint as a result of this. A combination of cognitive and emotional empathy techniques is known as compassionate empathy.

Livebeam has handpicked ways how empathy can be a way to create genuine connections in 2023:

Keep reading to learn about them!

Active listening

Good listening skill is a component of empathy. Anyone you talk to including new people you meet on Livebeam will want to connect with you more if you are a good listener. Active listening is a versatile communication skill that makes use of body language cues like eye contact and expressions to show other people that you are present and involved in a conversation. An empathic person can encourage others to share more and validate others’ thoughts and feelings by using open-ended questions and active listening. If you chat with someone through a text on Livebeam, reading keenly and understanding before replying can compare to active listening.

Avoid judgement

If you are running a private podcast, it is important to show, listen and express empathy to your interviewee without being judgemental. Being empathetic does not require you to judge people. It would be hard to connect with people if you appear judgemental.

No matter what the other person tells you or how bad it looks, you still need to show that you share and understand their perspective and feelings.

Physical and emotional support

Some of the people who visit Livebeam daily are not only looking for entertaining streams, but they also need to connect with people who can offer them emotional and physical support or comfort, when they need it.

Most people think that empathy only relies on emotions, but human touch such as a pat on the back and hag is equally important.

You can convey specific, shared emotions through appropriate physical touch. A neural reaction to human touch may also result in the body’s release of dopamine, serotonin, and mirror neurons. These neurochemicals have been shown in studies to elevate moods and enhance mental clarity.

Give validation

Validation is an essential empathizing tool, and it can be a way of creating genuine connections. If you can listen to and validate a friend, you’ll understand and accept them. Offering validation can strengthen existing connections you have with people. Next time you are talking to someone, and you need to show empathy, remember to accept the emotions they feel and try to adapt to them as your own. This will help you create genuine connections with them.

Build trust

Being empathetic with someone will make them trust you more with their thoughts and feelings. When trust is developed, you and the person can have a deeper and more genuine connection with one another.

Are You Looking for A Platform Where You Can Create Genuine Connections in 2023?

Livebeam is a one-of-a-kind communication platform where you will find people who are looking for genuine connections and the ones who comfortably share their thoughts and feelings. Livebeam is also a hub of entertainment with so much to watch in the streams.

Try Livebeam for free now!