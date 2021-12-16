Here’s how to Reset iPhone without PC or Mac (iOS 15.2)

Apple released their latest operating system iOS 15.2 with a feature where you can now reset your iPhone without connecting to PC. Here is how you do it.

The latest Operating system from Apple, iOS 15.2 officially notified from their developers end. Apple will soon begin to roll out the features for their iPhones and iPads.

The developers have added a number of features in their latest iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 update with few resolved issues from their last version.

However, Apple has introduced latest feature of resetting the device on its own, without connecting to the PC. Let’s check out How to Reset Locked iPhone Without PC?

Reset iPhone without PC or Mac – iOS 15.2 Update

How to Reset iPhone without PC/Mac?

If any Apple user forgets the passcode of his or her device, then resetting the phone has become easier.

The users need to input wrong passcode for a number times, to get to see the “Try again later” message from the phone. Security Lock Out mode is necessary for further options.

The phone should be connected to a Wi-Fi or Cellular Network for the reset.

So, all you need to do is,

Enter Wrong Passcode to enable the Security Lockout Mode. Once this happens, you’ll see the “ Erase iPhone ” option.

” option. Tap on the option to confirm it and enter the process.

Phone will ask for Apple ID and Password to confirm the ownership and to sign-out from the device.

“Reset your iPhone” option will appear. Tap on it. Phone will start to reset by rebooting process.

Other features included in iOS 15.2

App privacy option will be able to record and track your activities in the particular Application.

Apple has also included emergency call feature with this new iOS update. Holding the volume buttons together or rapidly pressing the volume button will initiate an emergency call after an 8- second countdown.

Latest iOS 15.2 update from Apple will definitely make the usage even easier and safer. The long wait of resetting the phone after connecting to PC and iTunes will become a past.

If you feel this post on “Reset iPhone without PC” is informative, then feel free share your thoughts while you trying to reset your iPhone device without using any Windows Laptop or Mac machines in the comment section below.