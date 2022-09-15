Haaland can Drive Manchester City to Champions League Success

They are one of the richest clubs in world football and, domestically, they are England’s most successful team. They have won it all in the UK but there is one trophy missing from Manchester City’s collective CV.

The Champions League title has, so far, eluded the Premier League side. Each year, Pep Guardiola’s men manage to fall short but, in 2022/23, one man could make the difference.

In the close season, City acquired one of the most prolific strikers in the game. Norwegian international Erling Haaland made his name in Switzerland and Germany and he’s started his EPL career in spectacular fashion.

Haaland Hits the Ground Running

Erling Haaland averaged close to a goal a game during his time with Borussia Dortmund but many doubted if he could carry that form into English football. Those doubts have already been dispelled after a stunning start.

Haaland began with both goals with the West Ham 0-2 Man City win on the opening weekend of the new season. A hat trick quickly followed as his side defeated Crystal Palace by four goals to two and it set the tone for his Premier League career to date.

After just eight games of his competitive career with Manchester City, Erling Haaland already has twelve goals. Two of those strikes came in Europe and that’s partly the reason why City are rated as the side to beat in this season’s Champions League.

The Team to Beat

Champions League betting markets show that Manchester City are the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the 2022/23 season. There is a significant gap between Pep Guardiola’s men and Paris Saint-Germain in second place.

Is This Manchester City’s Year?

If Manchester City are to claim that elusive first Champions League victory, Erling Haaland will have had a big part to play. City won the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but had failed once again in the UCL.

Having missed out on the signature of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, City played without a recognised number nine for the entirety of last season. Attacking midfielders such as Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling stepped up to provide the firepower and they did so effectively in domestic competitions.

It was surprising to many when Manchester City allowed Sterling to sign for Premier League rivals Chelsea. The England international could have provided plenty of ammunition for Erling Haaland while contributing goals of his own.

But it’s the arrival of Haaland that has turned Pep Guardiola’s side into genuine Champions League contenders this season. He has been prolific in the opening weeks of the campaign and has already proved that he can replicate his league form in European competition.

In short, Erling Haaland is the missing piece of Manchester City’s jigsaw and he looks destined to drive his team to UCL glory.