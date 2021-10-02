Google Pixel handsets are capable of automatically recording in an emergency

Google offers a Personal Safety app exclusively through its Pixel Android phones. Over the years, Google has added features like a safety check-in which automatically notifies your emergency contacts if you don’t respond as scheduled. Google also introduced the capability of automatically dialing 911 if it detects you’ve been in a car accident.

Now, XDA-Developers and Android Police havepointed out that a new feature can automatically record video if you activate the built-in Emergency SOS. They have tried it by installing the update from Google Play on a Pixel device. It is seen, it informs users that it can record continuously for up to 45 minutes after getting activated.

Moreover, if there is an internet connection, the video will get automatically backed up to your Google Account. In the Google account, it will be stored for seven days. Apart from this, if you tell the app to Share Automatically, it will send a link for that video file to any Emergency Contacts you have selected.

If you own a Pixel phone, you can find the feature in the Personal Safety app’s settings. All you have to do is activate the Emergency SOS. In order to record, you have to press the phone’s power button five times.

Note that while it’s active, the phone is still available for use with a minimized viewfinder and notification icon to indicate that a recording is going on. Apart from this, the SOS can do other things depending on your settings. Some of them are: calling 911, choosing to play or not play an alarm sound when activated, or share information with your emergency contacts.

Note that for other phones, Google tested a version of Emergency SOS in early betas for Android 12. However, ultimately, the app is available only in the Pixel line up.