According to the latest news, Pixel 6 could come with a starting price tag of $599 for the 128 GB storage variant and Pixel 6 Pro could come with a starting price tag of $898 for the 128 GB variant. The expected prices are disclosed by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei.

Lei posted a photo of pricing already displayed on Target’s shelves and Lee posted images of the retailer’s inventory system. Price of both sources are similar so we can consider these prices as confirmed prices. Moreover, both the sources pointed out that we can expect the handset on 28th October.

Google Pixel 6 and its Pro variant might come with an affordable price tag than expected

Previously, Lee has reported that the European starting prices of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be €649 and €899 respectively. However, on contrary to this, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt discovered Amazon UK listings of 128 GB Pixel 6 Pro came with a price tag of £849 and with a shipping date of 1st November while the 256 GB Pixel 6 Pro came with a price tag of £949.

It is to be noted that all these prices are much more affordable than what we expected especially after Google teased that it is making an “ultra high end” smartphone in August. Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh said that the new phone would be a price premium product and suggested pricing over $1,000. It is worth mentioning that last year’s version came with a price tag of $699 for the cheapest variant.

Google will announce its latest smartphones at an event on coming Tuesday at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. These two phones will be Google’s first smartphones to run on its own Tensor processor. The devices could support face-unlock and up to 23W wireless fast charging through Pixel Stand.