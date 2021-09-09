Today, Google announced in its blog that users would be able to order prints of specific photographs and get them shipped to homes in the US. The service will be taken care of by Google Photos. At a nominal charge of $0.18 plus shipping.

Previously, it was possible to print photos through Google Photos but until would have to pick them up from a local Walmart, CVS, or Walgreens store. Otherwise, previously, Google charged shipping prints a subscription of $6.99 a month. In the subscription, Google used to sent 10 cardstock photo prints each month.

Google Photos will now ship prints at the doorstep

Now, alongside the new shipping option, Google is also expanding the size of the print. Now, there will be options for 11×14, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30 inches sizes. Previously, there were only 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 inches options.

Canvas prints will be available in 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36 inches sizes along with previous sizes of 8×8, 11×14, and 16×20 inches.