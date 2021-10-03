Google is working on a new wired Nest Doorbell for 2022

According to the latest news, Google is working on a successor to the excellent Nest Hello doorbell which it recently renamed as Nest Doorbell. The new Nest Doorbell will support 24/7 recording and it will work with the Google Home app, not the Nest app. The gadget is expected to be launched next year.

Rishi Chandra, GM of Google Nest, wrote in a blog post “We commit to being more transparent with you on where we are taking the camera portfolio. We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription). We are excited to share that we will be launching the 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.”

However, he did not share any further details regarding the new doorbell camera. As of now, all we don’t know is if it is going to be smaller than the new, Nest Doorbell. As per rumors, we should expect a hulking great battery. We have no idea if it will have offline storage or battery backup in case of a power outage.

The current Nest Doorbell (wired) has a few features the Nest Doorbell (battery) doesn’t. Some such features are Alexa and SmartThings integration, a wider field of view, a bigger zoom, a 2K color sensor, sounds alerts, etc. Google said sound alerts should be there in its new cameras.

Chandra shared some details regarding the Nest app merger with the Google Home app. More or less, the blog post was essentially an apology to users for having to use the Google Home app to manage the new cameras. He wrote “We are committed to bringing the experiences and Nest devices you have come to love in the Nest app into the Home app. This will take time to get right.” Chandra said the Google Home app will be coming soon to mitigate this problem. Chandra confirmed a desktop option for the Google Home app in the next year.