GM and AT&T have joined hands to bring 5G to vehicles

According to the latest news, General Motors and AT&T are coming together to bring 5G connectivity to “millions” of vehicles over the next decade. Officials of both the companies believe this partnership has the potential to improve 5G connectivity by better software performance, enhanced navigation, and faster music and video streaming capabilities.

From 2024, all Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GM vehicles will come equipped with 5G and all GM’s models from 2019 onwards which are equipped with 4G LTE will be able to experience “faster connectivity speeds and many of the same performance benefits of future 5G equipped vehicles”.

With this new effort by GM and AT&T, all cars made in 2019 and beyond will have improved data speeds and software performance along with reduced transmission latency. However, it will also depend on when AT&T’s network is ready to take on millions of new customers.