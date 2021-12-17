Girls’ Frontline anime to stream from 7 January 2022

Through the official twitter account, we discover, the upcoming Girls’ Frontline release date. The release date of Girls’ Frontline is set for January 7, 2022 in Japan (12:00 JST).

As a reminder, it is Shigeru Ueda who directs the anime at the ASAHI PRODUCTION animation studio . Hideyuki Kurata signs the script while Masaki Yamada is credited with the character design. Takashi Watanabe composes the music.

Girls’ Frontline is adapted from the eponymous video game by Chinese company MICA Team . The game was first released in China on May 20, 2016, before being made available internationally on May 8, 2018.

Girls’ Frontline Trailer

Girls’ Frontline Storyplot

In 2045, the whole world was contaminated by Colapsus liquid. Humanity’s most primitive needs, such as shelter or food, led to the outbreak of World War III, which devastated the entire world.

As civilisation was on the verge of extinction, war and the resulting labor shortage encouraged the development of new technologies, which in turn led to the development of ‘ machine-like’ machines. man”.

On a daily basis, humans now use these androids, easily buildable and disposable, to perform difficult tasks or to fight. These machines, nicknamed Tactical Dolls or T-Dolls, are used by private armies to fight on the front lines of the battlefield .

Meanwhile, the AI ​​of the military company “Iron Blood Manufacturing” suddenly turns against humanity.