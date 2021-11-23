As per the official Twitter account of Fuufu Ijou’s mangaka, Koibito Miman (More than a married couple, but not lovers), it was announced that the manga will soon have an anime adaptation.

So far, there are no more details about the production team, Seiyu or the airing schedule.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman to get an anime adaptation

Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman tells the story of two high school students, Jirou Yakun and Akari Watanabe, who are assigned to do a “Wedding Practice” class project.

Realizing that they most likely like each other, they decide to do the project perfectly like a real couple!

Yuuki Kanamaru began to socialize the manga More than a married couple, but not lovers since 2018 through Kadokawa’s Young Ace magazine. This work has only four compilation volumes, with the 5th volume to begin publishing on December 3.