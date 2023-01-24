How to Find Your Lost iPhone?

My husband’s mother told me recently about how she lost her iPhone while she and my husband’s father were away from home. She ran into a problem when she realized she couldn’t remember the password for her lost phone.

She had written it down miles away at home, so she knew to go home and look for her password. She then logged into her iCloud account and clicked the “Find My” icon.

Follow these tips to make it easier to turn on the Find My iPhone feature and find a lost device faster.

The important thing is to plan ahead.

Do the following now if you spend a lot of time with a trusted friend or family member and you lose your iPhone later.

1) Get an iPhone from a person you trust, like a friend or family member, and open the “Find My” app. This app is already on every iPhone.

2) Choose “Me” from the list of options at the bottom of the screen (the last icon in the bottom row)

3) Click and drag the “Me” row up to show all of the options in the panel. Tap the text link that says “Help a Friend” at the very bottom of the page.

You can track your phone from a friend’s device using the “Find My” app.

4) After clicking “Help a Friend,” click the “Use a different Apple ID” link in the small blue text.

Use your own Apple ID and password to sign in to iCloud.

Your Apple ID is the same one you used to set up your phone for the first time.

Usually, you need this ID to get apps for your phone.

5) After you enter your password, you’ll see a message at the bottom of your screen asking you to save the username and password to the phone of a friend or family member.

Save it to the phone of your friend or family member.

By doing this, you set up this other device to quickly access the “Find My” feature so you can try to find your phone.

By clicking “Me” users are able to choose to help a friend in need.

6)After you enter your username and password, you’ll be able to choose which device is missing and do other things. Once you have chosen the device you want to find, you can:

Play Sound: This will make your lost device play a sound. You ought to know If your iPhone is dead or isn’t connected to cellular or WiFi, it won’t make any sounds until it’s back online.

Once Lost Mode is chosen, choose “Activate” or “Enable.” Then you will be asked to enter your contact information so that it can be shown on your lost device. You can also write a message asking the person who finds it to get in touch with you. Then, make sure to click “Activate.”

Erase iPhone: You should only do this as a last resort because you can’t take it back.

You can then click “Erase this Device” after choosing the device you want to delete. Keep in mind that if you back up your phone in iCloud, you could later put this information on a new iPhone. And if you have the optional AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan, you shouldn’t delete your device. Instead, you can file a claim for a new iPhone here.



On the iPhone, users can also use the “Find my Friends” feature.

CyberGuy Report | Fox News | Kurt Knutsson7) Once you’ve done this test, you can log out of the iCloud account on your trusted friend or family member’s account. 8) Now, using your own phone, repeat steps 1 through 8, but this time put in the information of a trusted friend or family member. 9) Do a test after you’ve done the steps above. Get the phone of a friend or family member you can trust and repeat steps 1–3.

This time, when you click “help a friend,” if you’ve already put your username and password into the phone of a trusted friend or family member, you’ll be asked at the bottom of the screen if you want to use a password from your iCloud Keychain.

The owner’s account will be used by default.

The owner's account will be used by default.

Make sure to click on the "key" icon in the lower right corner of the screen. It will then show a list of usernames and passwords that have been saved. Choose the login information you just saved, and then log in. By following the steps above, if either of you loses your phone, you will know what to do and won't have to look for your login information.