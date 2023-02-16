Exploring Seattle On A Budget

Although Seattle can be expensive, budget travelers should take advantage of this city. While many places overcharge and are too fancy for the pocketbook, there are just as many lower-cost and even free activities, so you can still explore Seattle and all it offers.

Don’t assume that traveling to Seattle on a budget will negatively affect the quality of your stay. Instead, plan a trip to the city with a budget and enjoy its affordable aspects.

Below, we will take you through the best things to do on a tight budget in Seattle so you don’t feel like you are missing out.

What Is The Best Way To Get Around Seattle?

Before you go to Seattle, you need to know the best way to get around! Seattle is a tightly-packed metro area that you most likely won’t want to drive through, so below are some other options to get around the city.

Buses

The King County Metro bus system services Seattle and surrounding areas like Bellevue and Vashon Island. Since most King County Metro buses have stops in downtown Seattle, it’s easy to transfer between routes.

Using the bus allows you to get around the city like a local. Plus, since all buses are accessible, they’re also good options for people with mobility concerns.

Planning a trip by bus is easy. You can use apps like the King County Metro trip planner, One Bus Away, and even Google Maps to check bus routes, time your trips, and more.

Walking

Seattle’s high walk score means it’s easy to explore on foot. Many neighborhoods are walkable, particularly those with significant commercial areas.

You can easily walk around some of Seattle’s best neighborhoods, like downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Fremont.

Chauffeur Service

A chauffeur service may sound like it costs a lot, and it typically does. However, chauffeur service Seattle is different as you can rent them out per hour so that you don’t have to worry about how you will get to and from points A and B.

What Are Some Of The Best Things To Do In Seattle On A Budget?

If you’re on a budget, don’t worry! Below are some of the best things you can do for free or at a low cost so you can still enjoy what the city offers.

Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park

The National Park Service’s museum, which is located in Seattle, is dedicated to showcasing the history of the Klondike Gold Rush. During this time, the city served as a stopping point for prospectors headed to Canada’s gold-rich region. The museum opened in 2006 and is housed in the Cadillac Hotel, which was almost destroyed during the Nisqually earthquake in 2001.

The Klondike Gold Rush Museum’s clever use of storytelling is its main attraction. In the beginning, you’re introduced to five individuals who became known as Klondike prospectors during the 1890s. Throughout the museum, you’re invited to follow their stories and experiences. The interactive exhibits and sound effects bring these stories to life.

View The Skyline From Different Angles

There are cheaper ways to view the Seattle skyline than the Space Needle. Take in the view from Gas Works Park, where families can enjoy the grassy hills and dogs running around. Or, gaze at the panoramic view of the city from Kerry Park, which includes the Space Needle.

One of the best vantage points in Volunteer Park is the Water Tower Observation Deck, which spans 107 steps. This structure was constructed in 1907 and provides magnificent views of Elliott Bay and the Space Needle.

Explore Pike Place Market

One of the most popular attractions in Seattle is Pike Place Market. This mix of an old-fashioned farmer’s market, a bustling artisan marketplace, and a foodie paradise that’s free to enter, is a must-visit for anyone in the area.

Take in all the fresh produce and celebrate with free samples. Then, explore the market’s various attractions, such as the flying fish throw, the bronze pig mascots, and the gum wall. After all of that, head to the Secret Garden for a break.

Stroll Through Different Neighborhoods

One of our favorite things about Seattle is the city’s many walking neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are known for their charm and variety of shops.

Walking is an excellent option to check out all the city’s nooks and crannies and find hidden gems. Make sure your packing list includes comfortable walking shoes, and you’ll be all set!

Walkers should remember that Seattle has many hills, so you’ll inevitably have to traverse some of them. And before you decide to walk somewhere, check the weather. The rain may make you rethink your transportation options.

Free Walking Tours

One of the best free activities in Seattle for newcomers is a walking tour, where you can get a taste of the city from a local. You’ll learn about its history, interesting facts about the area, and suggestions for local eats. These tours can be booked anytime and offer a Pike Place Market tour.

If you’re planning on visiting Seattle, consider taking a private tour or going on a public one. These activities allow you to better understand the city before heading off on your own.

Join An Art Walk

In Seattle, the Art Walk is a monthly event in different neighborhoods. Art galleries and businesses open their doors to the public, letting the community see and purchase local artists’ artworks. Each month, one district has its walk.

One of the most popular events in Seattle is the Art Walk in Pioneer Square, which takes place every Thursday. It’s a great way to explore the area’s various art galleries. Other famous art walks include the West Seattle Art Walk and the Capitol Hill Art Walk.

Waterfall Garden Park

Even locals need to be made aware of Waterfall Garden Park. This hidden location in the heart of Pioneer Square is a must-visit for anyone looking for a tranquil place to relax. It’s a short walk from cafes, restaurants, and pubs and features a waterfall made of rocks.

Spend some time reading a book, watching the waterfall, or sitting for lunch. It’ll give you a much-needed break from all your Seattle adventures.