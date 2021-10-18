Epic Games has declared that it is open to blockchain technology games

Epic Games has told that it is “open to games that support cryptocurrency or blockchain-based assets” on its game store just after its competitor Valve reportedly banned games featuring blockchain technology or NFTs from its Steam. Epic Games said in allowing games featuring NFTs, there will be some limitations but for that, they are willing to collaborate with “early developers”.

Epic Games claimed that the games would have complied with financial laws, making it clear how the blockchain is used. The company said developers won’t be able to use Epic’s payment service to accept crypto, they would have to use their own payment systems for that.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that the company isn’t interested in touching NFTs but as of now, that statement only applies to its own games. Epic Games is more interested in clarifying the rules as it works with developers to understand how they plan to use blockchain tech in their games. Sweeney also tweeted some additional thoughts after we published this story.

Note that this does not mean developers spurned by Steam would be able to rush out and throw their game up on the Epic Game Store directly. As of now, Epic Games’ self-publishing program is in closed beta, and Epic’s FAQ says it chooses who can join on a “case-by-case basis.” However, in the recent past, the company showed itself to be a fairly permissive platform owner.

Technically, allowing games that Steam bans is another way in which Epic could compete with competitors Valve. Epic Games has already elaborated how it is looking to take big bets to be a major player in the PC gaming space. Some NFT fans immediately looked towards Epic Games after Valve took action.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted “Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic’s not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance.”