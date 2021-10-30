Eero co-founder and CEO Nick Weaver that an early adopter of the Thread protocol, Eero will be upgrading all its Thread equipped Wi-Fi routers to fully support Matter too. Matter is the upcoming compatibility standard to be followed from 2022.

In simple words, Matter support will indicate an easy setup of smart home devices for any compatible Matter device. Rivals like Amazon, Apple, and Google are coming on board together to make this a reality.

Eero will upgrade Thread equipped Wi-Fi routers and add Matter support soon

When asked about his company’s long support for Thread protocol that hadn’t shown any signs of taking off until it became part of the Matter standard, Weaver said “It does feel different this time.” In the event organized by Verge, Weaver said Eero has been exploring the idea of a cellular backup system for the Eero routers for quite a while. The idea was to get a system that works in a similar fashion to its parent company Amazon’s other brand Ring.

Weaver was asked whether he is seeing any competition from cellular providers, he brushed off the idea by saying “The biggest trend we are seeing is people are upgrading to gigabit in droves.” Weaver revealed that Eero has seen 75 percent growth in its business after starting to sell Eero to ISPs. He said, “ISPs don’t want to get service calls about their Wi-Fi routers, that’s why they go with us.”