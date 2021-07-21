According to the latest news, Dropbox is going to get a slew of interface tweaks, new tools, and features. Dropbox has added a new file conversion feature which lets Dropbox users convert images between different formats like JPEG and PNG, and files into PDFs. Dropbox said there will soon be support for video conversion. Another notable new feature is a password manager.

Dropbox has added automatic camera backups from a mobile on Dropbox’s free tier. According to Dropbox, the upload will be faster and more reliable. For the iOS version, users will get an option to specify exactly which folders should be automatically backed up. This feature will come to Android later this year. A new option of deleting photos after successful automatic backup is also made available to save space.

Dropbox adds new tools and a better interface in the latest update

With the latest update, the password manager has been brought to free accounts. Dropbox is now letting users store credit and debit card details.

Back in March, it already announced a password sharing feature which is rolling out now. This password manager is now available to both its free and paid account holders, but free accounts can store a maximum of 50 passwords.

Dropbox is updating the side navigation interface of its web version. This is going to make it easy to organize files through dragging and dropping. Dropbox has also overhauled the details pane to offer more details on your files at a glance.

Lastly, for the desktop app version, Dropbox is making the interface simpler with “streamlined access to content, search, file activity, and sync progress.”