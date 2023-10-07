How to Drop a Pin: A Step-By-Step Guide for Map Navigation

You may bookmark a place using Pins, a handy feature of Google Maps. If a location lacks an address or has an inaccurate address, you can mark it or drop a pin to record the address. You may share your pins with friends to suggest a meeting spot, and they will assist you in finding these places in the future.

Dropping Pins in Google Maps on Computer

Dropping a pin from the search box has never been simpler with Google Maps’ most current version; in fact, it now happens automatically, regardless of your preference. It is assumed that you want a pin dropped at a certain place if you are looking for it. You may thus anticipate an automated pin being put in the address you provide using the search box. If you want to find a location using the map interface instead of the search box, you still need to press and hold.

Step 1: On your iPhone or Android device, launch the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Use the search box at the top of the page to look for an address, or navigate the map until you discover the place you want to put a pin.

Step 3: To drop a pin, press and hold the screen. All that is required is a gentle touch.

Step 4: Tap the pin to share or save the instructions to that area.

Step 5: Simply pinch out to remove a pin; an X will appear on the right side of the box that reads “Dropped Pin” or “Specific Location” at the top. The pin is removed by tapping that X.

Dropping pins on a computer’s Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your browser.

Step 2: Navigate the map until you locate the place where you want to drop a pin, or use the search box in the top left corner of the screen to look for an address. A pin is automatically dropped by the search bar at the location of your search. Nothing else has to be done on your part.

Step 3: To drop the pin, left-click the desired location. If there is already a marking at the place you wish to drop a pin, you might need to enlarge it or click just to the side of it. There will be an info box at the bottom right of the screen and a little gray pin.

Step 4: You may click anywhere in the info box to see additional details about the area you’ve picked, or you can hit the navigation symbol to receive directions to the dropped pin.

Step 5: Click Save to add the pin to Your Favorites, Want to Go, Starred Places, or a New List from the extra information screen. The main menu’s Your Places section allows you to view stored pins.

Read More: How to Transfer Photos from Android to iOS

Dropping Multiple Pins by Creating a Map on Desktop

You may store each of your different pins in the Your Places file to view them all at once. But keep in mind that Google Maps only allows you to see one pinned place per map, so you won’t be able to see all of your pins on one. You will need to create your own map if you need to publish all of your pins on one.

Making your own map will show you the geographical relationships between the points and give you a simpler view of them. This is particularly useful if you wish to calculate the separation and correlation between each of your most-liked locations that you have pinned. Below are some easy steps that will walk you through the process of making your own Google Map.

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your browser.

Step 2: We would like to clarify that leaving individual pins does not require you to be logged into your Google account. But in order to save the pins, you must be logged in. To build a Google map, you also need to log into your profile.

Step 3: Press the menu symbol located in the upper left corner of your screen.

Step 4: Click Your Places, Map, and finally Create Map after that.

You’ll be presented with your freshly customized Google map in a new window.

Step 5: Click Untitled Map to add an appropriate name to your map and, if desired, add a brief explanation. When you’re done, make sure to click Save before leaving.

Step 6: By tapping on the marker symbol, which is situated just below the search bar, you may record an exact position. To add a marker to a specific location, you may either press that area or just enter in the destination’s address in the search field.

Step 7: Select the Add Directions icon located in the icon bar next to the description of your first destination. It can appear at the top of the screen, close to the first marking. After completing this step, the bottom left portion of the page will have two fields: an A field and a B field. From here, you can rapidly do a location search and keep adding destinations by using the side menu. Your map will seem to link to the sites automatically.

Read More: Google Play Services: Everything You Need to Know

Step 8: The previous step was your last option if you simply intended to use this map for personal use. Nothing further needs to be done. On the other hand, you must click on the symbol in the upper left corner if you wish to share your map with someone else. You’ll be able to view a preview of your map after doing this before sharing it.