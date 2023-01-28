Driving a Car vs Shipping It – the Pros and The Cons

If you’re getting ready for a long-distance move or a long-distant car purchase, you need to figure out how you’re going to get your car to the intended destination. In both cases, there are two options for you to consider: you can either hire a company to bring your car to the front door, or you can take matters into your own hands, get behind the wheel and drive the car yourself.

As you can assume, both options come with advantages and disadvantages that you need to be aware of if you want to conduct an accurate cost-benefit analysis and decide which method works best for you. Although taking your car from point A to point B might not seem like such a complicated endeavor at first glance, without proper planning, it can easily turn into a strategic disaster. So, here’s what you should know before you embark on your car-delivery quest.

Shipping Your Car

The popularity of car shipping has increased significantly over the years as a result of the ever-increasing population mobility. Nowadays, people travel and relocate more often than ever, and many decide to take all their belonging with them, including their cars. It’s also a lot easier to purchase a car far from home and have it shipped to your desired location, so it’s no wonder a growing number of people choose this option.

Starting with the benefits, the strongest argument in favor of car shipping is convenience. Why do the job yourself when someone else can do it for you and take a huge burden off your shoulders, right? A shipping company can do the heavy lifting for you, quite literally, and ensure quick and fast delivery.

There are numerous providers out there that offer top-notch shipping services, so it won’t be difficult to find a reliable company in your area. Besides, if you’re planning a move, many shipping container moving companies also provide car shipping services. This means you can hire one provider to manage the entire process and have all your items delivered on time and in perfect condition.

Apart from convenience, shipping also reduces the wear and tear of your vehicle and eliminates fuel, accommodation and other travel-related expenses that can add up if you decide to drive your car. Sometimes, shipping fees come cheaper than the cost of self-delivery.

Safety is another crucial aspect to take into consideration. If you want to avoid potential risks and mishaps such as getting lost on unfamiliar roads, diver fatigue and accidents, shipping is definitely the smartest and safest solution.

It’s obvious that shipping provides numerous perks. However, if you’ve never shipped a car before and you’re not familiar with how it works, you’ll soon find out that it’s not an entirely hassle-free process. For starters, the fact that the number of shipping companies has increased considerably in recent years can make it more difficult for you to vet candidates and find a provider that checks your boxes. Doing proper research is a step you shouldn’t skip if you want to avoid unpleasant surprises, so you can click here if you want to find more information on moving, shipping services and other aspects related to car shipping.

With car shipping, you might also deal with a lack of flexibility. You may not be able to decide on the exact pick-up and delivery dates, and that can interfere with your plans. If you’re not on a tight schedule, this might not be a problem, but it can be an inconvenience for those who are under time constraints or need to have all the details clear before making a move.

Lastly, you need to keep in mind that shipping rates vary greatly from case to case, based on a series of factors such as the type and weight of the car, shipping date, distance, transport time, etc. That’s why it’s important to ask for quotes and decide if the cost of shipping makes sense for your specific situation.

Driving the car yourself

Shipping a car sounds like a great idea indeed, but this doesn’t mean that driving the vehicle yourself doesn’t have its own advantages. If you enjoy getting behind the wheel and going on long drives, this might be a great opportunity to do so. You can think of it as a very necessary and productive road trip that gives you the possibility to explore different surroundings and discover new sights. From this perspective, driving your car can turn into a fun and exciting experience.

If you’re moving and want to multitask, it’s worth considering driving instead of shipping, as this will give you the possibility to pack part of your belongings into the car and thus reduce the number of items you have to ship through a moving company. Fewer shipments also translate into lower fees.

Let’s not forget about the freedom and flexibility that driving provides. You’ll get to decide when to hit the road, and you’ll have full control over your schedule. If anything were to happen, you could alter your plans as you see fit without having to contact a moving company and cause any further trouble.

Unfortunately, driving also has several drawbacks. First of all, this will add to your car’s mileage and contribute to its wear and tear. Then there are additional costs that you need to calculate – food, accommodation and on-road expenses. Finally, you have to think about the amount of effort and time you’re willing to put in. Driving long hours can take a toll on your health, especially if you’re not used to it. Apart from that, it can also lead to exhaustion which increases the risk of accidents considerably.

Deciding between shipping or driving a car can be a difficult choice to make. That’s why you need to take both pros and cons into consideration and carefully asses your options before making a final decision.