Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4, Release Date and Time

Poor guy Naoto is always getting teased and harassed by Nagatoro. His lack of social skills isn’t helping his cause and hence Naoto gets humiliated and embarrassed in every interaction with Nagatoro. Well, at least he is indirectly attempting to make a friend in these unusual encounters.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is an episodic anime series based on the manga with the same name. It follows the story of Naoto, an introverted guy who gets put into embarrassing situations by her junior Nagatoro. She often teases him and does mischievous things which puts Naoto in a pretty bad situation.

The anime has released 3 episodes so far and we can expect Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 4 to drop this week. To know the release date, time, and spoilers for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, read below.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4

The official release date for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 4 is May 2nd, 2021. The episode is titled “Senpai, You’ve Gone Beet Red” and “Senpai Needs a Little More”. Since the anime is episodic, each episode comes in two parts hence two titles.

As for the timing of the release of the episode, find it below for different regions.

Japan – 1:00 AM, 2nd May

USA/Canada – 12:00 PM, 2nd May

India – 9:30 PM, 2nd May

UK – 5:00 PM, 2nd May

Europe – 6:00 PM, 2nd May

Where to Watch Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4?

Episode 4 will be available to stream on various online streaming services such as Crunchyroll. You need to have a subscription in order to view the contents of the platform.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4

What are Spoilers for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagataro Episode 4?

The plot point for each episode is the same, Nagataro teases Naoto in various ways. The only difference is that situation and surroundings change. The anime follows manga and so far it is adapting two chapters for one episode. So we can predict what will happen in the next episode by taking manga as a reference. Below are spoilers for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 4.

Premium Anpan

Naoto gets his hands on premium Anpan and just as he’s about to eat, he gets interrupted by Nagatoro. She takes his Anpan and tells him to grab Anpan that she got. Naoto closes his eyes and accidentally grabs her breasts mistaking them for Anpan. It leaves both of them embarrassed.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4

Drawing a Portrait

Nagatoro asks Naoto to draw a portrait of her. She brings a sofa and lays down on it. To tease Naoto, she gives some poses. After some time she falls asleep and Naoto catches his breath and thus draws sleeping Nagatoro. When she wakes up, Naoto receives a kiss from her as a reward for drawing her portrait.

Quick Recap of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 3?

The teasing of Nagatoro never stops and it was evident in episode 3 of the anime. Here’s what happened in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 3.

Playing a Game

After getting wet in the rain, Nagatoro takes Naoto to her home. She teases him by asking what boys and girls usually do when they’re alone. Both of them play a video game together with Naoto having the upper hand. However, Nagatoro distracts him to win the last game.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4

Meeting Nagator’s Friends

Naoto tries to find a place to eat in the cafeteria but stumbles upon Nagatoro and her friends. They throw some vile remarks at Naoto to which Nagatoro gets angry. Naoto gets surprised and thinks whether she actually cares about him.

What new ways will Nagatoro find to make Naoto’s life hell? Will Naoto ever get self-confidence? Mention what you think about this. Also, don’t forget to follow us on our social media handles to get regular anime updates.