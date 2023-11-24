Demystifying RTP in online slots for UK players

Many players, whether seasoned veterans or those new to the world of online slots, often perceive RTPs as enigmatic and intimidating. The intricacies of their mechanism and the scientific principles behind them are frequently assumed but rarely thoroughly discussed.

So, what exactly are Return to Player percentages, and how do they work their magic within the realm of online slot games? These are questions that often linger in the minds of players seeking a deeper understanding of the games they engage with.

This article aims to serve as an enlightening guide, specifically tailored for players residing in the UK. By delving into the complexities surrounding RTPs, it endeavors to empower players with the knowledge necessary to effectively utilize RTPs when selecting the most suitable online slot game.

Moreover, within the context of the United Kingdom’s gaming landscape, we’ll explore not only how to interpret and leverage RTPs but also present a curated list:

Ugga Bugga (99.07%)

Book of 99 (99%)

1429 Uncharted Seas (98.6%)

Marching Legions (98.12%)

This curated selection represents the top slots with the best RTP in the UK, providing exceptional choices for those looking to maximize their gaming experience by choosing games with favorable return rates.

What are online slot games and how do they work?

Understanding RTPs in online slot games is pointless if a player does not understand slot games themselves. It is important to understand the game and how RTPs later apply to it.

Slot games were originally played on a physical machine. Players would insert some coins, pull a lever, and watch several reels spin. The reels would then stop on a random series of symbols. These final symbols determine whether a player wins or loses the round.

The very first slot machine did not pay out cash. However, the second slot machine did and paid out automatically. This type of slot machine mechanism became known as automatic payout.

In the second half of the twentieth century, video slot machines were invented. Slot machines were still found in land-based casinos, but their reels were now screens that displayed video reels and symbols.

Soon enough, online slot machines were invented. This time, machines were completely virtual and accessible offline or via the internet. Most slot machines nowadays are online and completely virtual. Land-based slot machines are decreasing in popularity as most gamers prefer to play from home.

With online slot machines, the mechanism is pretty similar to video slot machines. Reels spin and symbols appear on a screen. However, players no longer insert physical coins or tokens into the machine. They no longer manually pull on a lever to activate the reels.

When they win, they do not automatically receive a payout. Instead, that payout is put into their virtual account. From there, they can then transfer their winnings to their personal bank account. It is comfortable, straightforward, easy, and allows for flexible gaming. Individuals can play from anywhere they want and put their winnings straight into their bank account rather than have it in cash.

The rising popularity of online slot machines has meant that more game developers and companies have started creating and launching their games.

There are now different online slot machines and games to choose from with a variety of:

reel mechanisms

pay lines

themes

storylines

and more

One thing that distinguishes online slot machines and games from each other is their RTP. Players who feel overwhelmed by the number of options available can start by comparing the games’ RTPs.

What are RTPs?

An RTP refers to the Return to Player percentage. This percentage gives gamers an idea of how much they can expect to make back in winnings from their initial deposit.In other words, the higher the RTP, the better it is for the gamer as they can expect to make more money back on their initial deposit.

However, players should bear in mind that this percentage will only apply after a significant number of games are played. This is not the percentage they can expect to make back on each game they play.

A compensated machine’s RTP is determined over 10,000 or 100,000 games. The RTPs of non-compensated machines, also known as random machines, can only be measured over more than 100,000 games.

Here are some ground rules when it comes to RTPs.

First of all, online slot machines can have any RTP percentage. There is no minimum RTP requirement for online slot machine providers. That being said, most providers and companies aim to create games with high RTPs because they know that this attracts players. It is more beneficial for them to design a game with a high RTP than with a low one.

Second of all, there are no online slot games with 100% RTP. This does not exist as each machine is designed to keep some of the player’s funds. If a machine had 100% RTP, the gaming provider and the game’s creators would go bankrupt. Online slot machines are designed to earn providers and game developers some money.

In the UK, the Gambling Commission oversees the RTPs and protects players and gaming businesses to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

Final thoughts

RTPs are there to help players pick the right games for them. They help them make an informed decision before choosing a slot game. Thanks to RTPs, gamers can increase their chances of winning and have a fun and exciting gaming experience.