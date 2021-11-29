Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc gets new Teaser & Release Date

Along with the airing of the final episode of the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen Arc, a new promotional video for the next Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc was shared.

In addition to featuring several new scenes, the video again confirmed that the Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Yuukaku-hen anime will begin airing on Dec. 5, with a special one-hour duration for the first episode.

Demon Slayer Season 2 anime has been running since October 10 with its first arc Mugen train (Ressha-hen). So far, the second season has run as many as 7 episodes and will continue for the second arc, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen which will begin airing on December 5 with a total of 11 episodes.

Crunchyroll and Funimation are responsible for the distributor of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc for the western region. Viu, Catchplay+, and iQiyi air anime in Asia with Indonesian, English and other subtitles.

Koyoharu Gotouge began publishing the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016 and ended in May 2020 with a total of 20 volumes. Gotouge’s work has been adapted into an anime adaptation of season 1 (2019), a film (2020), a spin-off series (2021) and an anime adaptation of season 2 (2021).

The premiere show from “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Entertainment District arc is set to air for an hour. The show will be available to stream through Crunchyroll and Funimation beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 5.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will be available on Netflix on December 6, according to Netflix Singapore.