Ufotable’s biggest success to this date after the Fate series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an ongoing anime series that is a direct adaptation of the record-breaking manga of the same name. Its story features the protagonist Tanjiro and his journey into the world of demon slayers.

Currently, on The Entertainment District Arc, the anime first adapted the Mugen Train arc from the movie. The first episode of this season is out already and we are expecting the next episode pretty soon. We’ve got hands-on with the upcoming events, courtesy of manga. Let’s discuss and talk about Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc episode 2 spoilers and leaks.

The Entertainment District Arc Episode 2: Tengen Uzui and his 3 Wife

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc episode 2, we will see the Sound Hashira Tengen interact with the trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they visit Japan’s Red Light District Area.

Trouble in Entertainment District

Tengen is a charismatic person with a confident personality. It doesn’t take much time for Tanjiro to fall into his charm, however, for Zenitsu it’s a different scenario. He smells something fishy from the Sound Hashira and remains on guard against him.

They arrive at the Red Light District and Tengen throws a curveball at the trio by asking them to look for a wife for him. This of course triggers Zenitsu who thinks Tengen is just messing around. However, Tengen clears the air by stating that he is looking for his wife who got lost while investigating.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Tengen Uzui’s Wives

Search for Wives

Not only that but he has three wives, as confirmed by Tanjiro who reads tons of letters written by his wives. Zenitsu still doesn’t believe this guy and gets mad at him. But Tengen doesn’t take anything from him and punches him in the face.

Later on, to infiltrate the area, he dresses up three of them as a woman. It doesn’t take much time for Tanjiro to get sold to a house. Meanwhile, Inosuke too gets accompanied by a suitor. Now it’s only Zenitsu who is left and he remains there with Tengen.

Tengen Uzui and his 3 Wife – Manga Chapter

The Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Plot

In Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc episode 2 leaks and Reddit spoilers, the three of them try to mend themselves in the surroundings of a courtesan house. Meanwhile, Tengen abandons him.

Suma’s Situation

Inosuke takes off his makeup and the other woman in the house appreciates his natural beauty. They then tell “her” that they will make her the best courtesan of the house. On the other hand, Tanjiro also starts carrying out different tasks as a courtesan.

He is happy to help out another courtesan in their daily work. Tanjiro overhears two women talking about something that piques his interest. He asks one of the women about the topic of discussion and they discuss a woman named Suma who ran away with one of the customers.

Whereabouts of Demon

Tanjiro tells them that she was his sister. The woman is skeptical at first but then decides to trust Tanjiro’s words. He then makes a vow to find and save Suma. Back at Inosuke’s house, he explores more to look for Makio, however, his dress makes him uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, he can’t do anything since Tengen strictly instructed them to not do anything suspicious. He starts gathering clues in the surroundings and stumbles across a room where a demon is interacting with a girl. The girl is Makio.

The Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Spoilers

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Here is the Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc season 2 episode 2 release date and time.

Japan – 11:15 PM, December 12th

India – 7:45 PM, December 12th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, December 12th

UK – 3:15 PM, December 12th

Europe – 4:15 PM, December 12th

How to Watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc online?

Currently, Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc is airing on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can also find other popular anime such as One Piece, Boruto, etc on the platform. However, you’ll first need to buy the appropriate subscription.

Can Tanjiro and others find Tengen’s wives? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Demon Slayer content, make sure to follow us on social media.