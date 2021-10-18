Dbrand started selling matte black PS5 side plates called Darkplates from earlier this year. Now, we have got our hands on a couple of Darkplates which essentially makes the sides of your PS5 black instead of white. As of now, you can’t buy Darkplates anymore, as Dbrand has removed them from sale after getting a cease and desist letter from Sony.

In the letter, Sony raises a couple of grievances to Dbrand including taking issue with how the faceplates “replicate Sony Interactive Entertainment’s protected product design” and with Dbrand’s versions of the PlayStation icons.

Dbrand stops selling PS5 Darkplates after getting threat letter from Sony

In the letter, Sony asked that Dbrand “promptly and permanently cease and take down all marketing and promotion for and cease all sales worldwide of faceplates featuring the product configuration of SIE’s PS5 faceplates or any similar product configuration, including without limitation all faceplates currently for sale at dbrand.com.”

It seems Dbrand will not comply with a permanent cease and desist but as of now, it is doing so. This is not the first time that Sony has threatened legal action over PS5 side plates.

One company that started life as PlateStation5 changed its name to CustomizeMyPlates and then cancelled and refunded orders after Sony threatened of taking legal action. It seems the reason behind this is there is a side plate market as it is easy to be taken them off a PS5. In fact, Sony shows exactly how you can do it.