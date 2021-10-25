According to the latest news, Clubhouse is making it possible for people to share outside links and monetize their work on the platform. Today on The Verge event arranged by Verge, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson announced a new pinned links feature.

This feature will allow moderators to place outside links at the top of a room. These links will direct listeners to wherever moderators want irrespective of whether it is a Patreon page or a news article or a podcast.

Clubhouse will allow users to pin links at the top of a room

The duo clarified that despite this flexibility, certain links won’t be allowed for security and moderation reasons. Davison or Watson did not explicitly name or specify the types of links that won’t be allowed but he suggested OnlyFans links won’t be accepted because links to porn are banned. Anyone can add, change, or remove a link, as long as they are a moderator of a room regardless of the number of followers they have.

Clubhouse will roll out this feature on 27th October for both iOS and Android. It is to be noted that Clubhouse won’t take a cut of revenue for any transactions that occurred through the link. Davison said the team would likely share things in the upcoming months on ways in which the app could be monetized through features like ticketed rooms and subscriptions.