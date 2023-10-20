How to Clear the Outlook Cache?

Outlook (Windows)

Close Skype for Business and Outlook.

Select Run from the Start menu.

Enter this path in the “%LOCALAPPDATA%\Microsoft\Outlook\” Open box of the Run window.

Press OK.

Locate the lost file, then either rename it or remove it (to view the file, you might need to enable Show Hidden Files and Show Extensions).

Shut off the PC.

Start Outlook again

Read More: How to Update Windows 10 Offline

Outlook “New” (Mac)

Choose Accounts under Tools.

Choose the account you wish to reset in the left pane.

Click the gear icon on the bottom left, then choose Reset Account from the list.

Read More: Do Macs Support Netflix Downloads?

Outlook “Old” (Mac)

To clear the cache for an Exchange folder, select it using the Ctrl+click or right-click option in the navigation pane, and then select Properties.

Click Empty Cache on the General tab. Outlook automatically downloads the files from the Exchange server once the folder is empty.