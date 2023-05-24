Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Were Spotted Holding Hands in New York City Amid Reconciliation Rumors!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes appreciate their time together!

On Tuesday, the exes and former musical collaborators were spotted strolling the streets of New York City hand-in-hand. Cabello, age 26, wore a black leather jacket, a white tank top, and classic jeans for the promenade. Mendes, 24 years old, complimented her fashion by donning a dark gray muscle blouse, light-wash jeans, and white sneakers.

This is the most recent sighting of Cabello and Mendes since late April, when they were seen meandering hand-in-hand through the streets of Venice, California. Although neither has confirmed the current status of their relationship since announcing their breakup in November 2021 after two years of dating, the duo recently made headlines after sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Multiple videos from festival attendees captured the reunion, including one that was posted to 102.7 KIIS FM’s Twitter account and showed the band members conversing. A source told PEOPLE that the two musicians had reconnected at least a few months after the recordings went viral and had “hung out.”

“They always seemed to have a special connection,” the insider said.

According to a separate source, Mendes and Cabello have continued to spend time together and “are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out.”

“They have been spending time together alone. They are extremely adorable; continue holding hands and giggling,’ they added. They appear thrilled to be reunited.

The recordings also marked the first time the two were seen together in public since announcing their breakup via an Instagram post.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever,” they wrote on their Instagram Stories. We began as best friends and will continue as best friends.

Prior to separating, Mendes spoke to Audacy Check In about his relationship with Cabello in the summer of 2020, why the first few months of their relationship were idyllic, and how that special time inspired his song “Summer of Love.”

It feels great. It was similar to writing about the first few months of the closure. It was the first time in the past six years that Camila and I were able to completely unwind and not work,” he said in the interview. We were going on cycle rides throughout Miami, and it felt absolutely lovely.

“Just kind of writing about that,” he disclosed. “Had a lot of nostalgia at the time, and I believe that without that period it would have been much more difficult to connect. It drew us closer together.”