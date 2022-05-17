Call the Midwife Season 12: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Is there a new episode of Call the Midwife on PBS tonight? As Nonnatus House and our favorite characters set to deliver more spectacular drama?

We all know that last week’s episode was about as dramatic as they come. Remember how close Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne came to dying in that train wreck? The two escaped with their lives, and now we must wait to see how they heal and how the rest of the town moves ahead.

Unfortunately, you won’t be getting many answers or resolutions any time soon. There will be no new episode tonight, and no new episode in the near future. The conclusion was last week!

Of course, the good news is that there will be more installments in the future. The show has already been renewed for a 13th season, and the cast and crew are already hard at work making season 12 the best it can be. It will begin with a Christmas Special (as many have predicted), followed by the rest of the season in earnest. Season 12 is unlikely to launch in the United States until the spring, though it will air on BBC One during the winter. In both nations, the Christmas Specials usually air on December 25, and we don’t see any reason why this will change anytime soon.

We don’t expect any major modifications to the tale in the future – just a few minor tweaks here and there. As we often see the midwives doing everything they can to help moms in need, this is still a show about love and heroism.

Will Call the Midwife Return for A 12th Season?

We know for sure that the show has been renewed for Season 12 after a positive response to Season 11. Season 12 of Call the Midwife was revealed through an Instagram post on their official accounts.

Release Date for Season 12 of Call the Midwife

Season 12 of Call the Midwife will return in 2023 for a new season. We expect it to arrive in the summer of 2023, based on past releases, but we don’t have any information on whether or not there will be a specific release date for Call the Midwife Season 12, and we’ll have to wait for the official confirmation.

Plot Summary for Season 12 of Call the Midwife

The overall plot stayed consistent.

It is set in the 1950s in the United Kingdom when midwives were undervalued. It was because this period was recognized for the rising population as a result of famine deaths and women’s fatalities, particularly owing to poor healthcare. In this new rising Britain, many children were born out of wedlock at this time. As a result, they were denied proper care and nutrition and were instead forced into orphanages where they were mistreated.

Midwives, on the other hand, have to do so without discrimination, by offering healthcare to everyone. Season 11 ends with them being free of the responsibility of being midwives, and they finally get to live as humans who are not mistreated, and Season 12 will look at how the liberated nuns who are finally free of the shackles of Poplar are now going to progress things for themselves and go beyond everything, proving themselves to be perfect midwives.

But we also need to see if they recognize they were meant to be this way and return to their work, or if they become helpless in their heads. We must also determine whether they are being blackmailed or are being helped throughout the process. The show is a must-watch because it is an underdog voice of feminism and women’s rights in a patriarchal culture.

Seasons 12 and 13 of ‘call the Midwife’ Will Air

Call the Midwife is still going strong after more than a decade. In April 2021, the BBC in the United Kingdom announced that the show had been renewed for a 12th and 13th season.

Heidi Thomas, the creator of Call the Midwife, describes it as a “wonderful pleasure” to be able to look back on a decade of the show while knowing that the journey is far from ended. “It’s fantastic that we’ll be able to keep going for a few more years!” We look forward to a future filled with recognized names and fresh faces, as well as long skirts and new ideas, much as Nonnatus House has a storied past and a hopeful present! “The stories we tell are like babies—they never stop arriving, we love them all, and we pledge to do our best for every single one,” says the author.

New Episodes Are Currently Being Produced in The United Kingdom.



Season 12 of Call the Midwife is currently in production. The Turner family spending the holidays in the annual Christmas special, as seen on the show’s official Twitter. Helen George’s return as Nurse Trixie Franklin was confirmed in another tweet. Because she was on maternity leave, George was absent from the last episodes of Season 11.

” Helen is now ready to re-enter the saddle of her bicycle and minister to the women of Poplar!” read a Facebook post on the show’s official page. “We’re overjoyed to have her back, and we can’t wait to share the next chapter of Trixie’s story with you.”

The 2022 Christmas special of Call the Midwife will debut later this year. (It usually airs on Christmas Day in both the United States and the United Kingdom.) Season 12 will premiere on the BBC in 2023. A premiere date in the United States has yet to be announced.