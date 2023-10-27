Black Friday’s Must-Have Eyewear Trends for the Fashion-Forward

Key Takeaways Summary

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and it’s time to start planning your shopping list. While most people focus on big-ticket items like TVs and appliances, remember eyewear! This year, we’re seeing some exciting trends in eyewear that are perfect for the fashion-forward shopper. In particular, blue light glasses have been gaining popularity as more and more people spend their days staring at screens. These glasses help reduce eye strain and protect against the damage effects of blue light from digital devices. But you don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality – read on to discover five must-have eyewear trends for this Black Friday sunglasses and glasses.

Bold frames are making a comeback this season, and they’re the perfect statement piece for any outfit. Look for oversized frames in unique shapes and bright colours to make a fashion statement while also protecting your eyes from blue light.

Geometric-shaped glasses are another trend that’s been gaining popularity on the runways. From hexagonal frames to triangle lenses, these unique shapes add an edgy touch to any look. Plus, they come in a variety of colours and materials, so you can find the perfect pair to match your style.

Everything comes back in style eventually, including eyewear from past decades. This Black Friday, channel your inner retro fashionista with round or oval frames reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s. You’ll be sure to turn heads with these throwback frames.

Cat-eye frames have been a staple in eyewear fashion for decades, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. These timeless frames are perfect for those looking for a classic yet stylish look. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes and colours to suit every face shape and personal style.

Say goodbye to boring clear lenses – colour-tinted lenses are having a moment this season. From yellow to pink to blue, these playful lenses add a pop of colour to any outfit. Plus, they can help reduce harsh glare from screens while also adding a fun and fashionable touch to your eyewear.

Now that you know the top five must-have eyewear trends for this Black Friday, it’s time to grab yourself a pair! But before you do, make sure to keep these tips in mind:

Always try on glasses before purchasing to ensure they fit comfortably and suit your face shape.

Consider investing in blue light glasses if you spend a lot of time in front of screens – they can help decrease eye strain and potential long-term damage from blue light exposure.

Don’t be nervous to step out of your comfort zone and try something different with your eyewear – it’s a great way to express your style.

This Black Friday, upgrade your eyewear game with must-have trends. From retro round frames to blue light glasses, there’s something for everyone to rock this season. So grab a pair and elevate your fashion game while protecting your eyesight. Happy shopping!