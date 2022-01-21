The last two years have been a rollercoaster for MMA fans. Not only have there been some major shocks and upsets, but there have been major disturbances due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The sport was put on hold for a couple of months back in 2020, and even upon its return, there were no fans present. However, 2021 turned out to be a good year for Dana White and co as they welcomed back fans and had another amazing year.

Some of the PPV cards this year just blew the roof out of the arenas. Amazing finishes to new champions; there was no telling what was going to happen in any of these fights.

When you look at all of the events that took place over the course of the year, which one stands out to you? Here is a breakdown of what are considered to be the best PPV events of the year.

Alternative entertainment

With MMA being such an unpredictable sport, you might be better off doing your betting at the likes of online casinos. Lucky Nugget Casino is a great place where you can do this and will also keep you entertained while you wait for the next PPV event.

Best UFC PPV Events of 2021

UFC 261

UFC 261 in Jacksonville saw the return of full crowds for the first time since the pandemic began. The atmosphere alone was enough to give this card a place on the list for the best PPV events of the year. However, the action didn’t disappoint either. Kamaru Usman headlined the card as he amazingly knocked out Jorge Masvidal to defend his welterweight belt.

Fans also saw finishes from both Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko in championship bouts. Further down the cards, there were leg breaks, knockouts, and submissions that all made the crowd go wild.

UFC 269

The last PPV card of the year certainly delivered in terms of action and upset. At the top of the card, Charles Olivera defended his lightweight crown against fan-favorite Dustin Poirier, submitting him in the 3rd round. One of the biggest shocks in the sport also happened in the co-main, as Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes.

Further down the card, veteran Cody Garbrandt was knocked out in the first round against Kai-Kara France. Not to mention another highlight-reel knockout for Sean O’Malley in the main card’s opening fight.

UFC 268

UFC 268 would see the rematch of one of the best-ever welterweight title fights in history. Colby Covington would once again challenge Kamaru Usman for the belt; however, it was the Nigerian who once again came out on top. The card also saw the rematch of Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang, where the champion once again defended her belt.

The potential fight of the year is also featured on this card as Michael Chandler and Justin Gaetje put on a crazy fight for the ages. Alex Periera and Marlon Vera also got some notable finishes that for sure put their divisions on alert.