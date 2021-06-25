Apple Watch Series 7 will be powered by a smaller double-sided S7 chipset from Taiwanese company ASE technology

According to the latest news, a new report has revealed information about Apple’s upcoming series of Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 7. As per the new report, Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a smaller “S7” chipset that will open up more space for other internal components.

DigiTimes reported that Apple Watch Series 7 will house a new double-sided SiP (System in Package). Its chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its official website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturization. In simple words, this means Apple’s upcoming smartwatch could sport a smaller “S7” chipset under the hood.

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 Watch this September. The launch month is in line with its previous generation announcements. As per other reports, currently, Apple is testing thinner display bezels and a new lamination technique that could bring the display and the front glass cover closer together.

As far as the display is concerned, reports suggest, Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a new flat design. It is also reported that the company will bring out a new mint green color variant this time.

It is to be noted that some previous reports suggested that Apple could integrate a blood glucose level tracking function and a body temperature sensor in the upcoming Apple Watch Series.

Overall, it seems Apple Watch Series 7 will be heavily loaded with new features. To know about all the features, in brief, we have to wait for the company’s confirmation.