According to the latest news, Apple has updated its iMovie app for Macs. The updated iMovie app will let users edit and adjust the focus in videos recorded using the iPhone 13’s new “cinematic mode”. However, for this, you have to wait for a MacOS update which has been scheduled to be rolled on 25th October.

It was introduced in September with the latest clutch of iPhones. It lets people tap their phone screen to adjust the focal point while recording, and during playback after the video has been shot.

Apple updates iMovie app for Mac

It is to be noted that iMovie has been optimized for the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Which are currently Apple’s most powerful chips. The M1 Pro delivers 70 percent better CPU performance and twice the graphics performance over the original M1 chip.

Release notes for iMovie 10.3 mention the following:

Cinematic Mode

• Edit videos recorded on iPhone 13 in Cinematic mode (requires macOS Monterey)

• Use the Cinematic control in the inspector to modify the intensity of the depth effect

• Choose to focus on faces or other objects by selecting them in the viewer

• View and delete focus points in the video timeline

Optimized for Apple silicon

• Improved performance and efficiency with optimizations for M1 Pro and M1 Max on the new MacBook Pro