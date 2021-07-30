Apple tops Tablet Apps Processors market with a revenue share of 59% in Q1 2021

The tablet apps processor market grew by 33 percent in the first quarter of 2021. It touched the landmark of 761 million US Dollars market with the help of Apple dominating with a 59 percent revenue share of the market.

StrategyAnalytics reported that in the first quarter of 2021, in terms of revenue share, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung LSI held that the top five spots for the tablet applications processor (AP) market. Intel and Qualcomm followed Apple in the second and third place respectively with revenue shares of 14 and 10 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies at Strategy Analytics said Apple “increased its tablet AP revenue share to 59 percent in Q1 2021 – the company’s highest share in the past nine years. Its tablet AP revenue grew 60 percent year on year in Q1 2021, driven by the new 5nm based A14 Bionic and the M1 chip. The pandemic driven demand also helped.”

He said “MediaTek maintained its lead in non iPad tablets in unit terms, thanks to its design wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus and others. Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek’s tablet AP shipments grew by 92 percent year on year in Q1 2021. The huge increase was driven by its cellular and non-cellular tablet APs.

Kundojjala said he believes MediaTek lags in terms of average selling prices (ASP) which is reflected in its lower revenue share.