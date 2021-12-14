Apple to use LG Innotek’s 3D Time of Flight module for VR-AR headsets

Apple has already claimed to reveal Virtual Reality headsets in 2022. And it seems like LG Innotek will help Apple with their 3D Time of Flight module.

In a remarkable announcement this year, Mark Zuckerberg has claimed to change the face of the universe very soon and begin a phase of Metaverse.

And to cope up with their technology, people will have to rely upon Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality headsets for the ultimate experience.

South Korean Multinational company and a technology giant, LG has decided to allow the use of 3D Time of Flight module in Apple VR-AR headsets and products.

In the past, LG has provided Apple with their Time of Flight (ToF) module which was used in iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

What is Time of Flight Module?

Time of Flight technology is prepared to measure distance using camera. It can also be used to measure shape, volume and position of an object.

This technology will be useful for navigating indoor, avoid obstacles, recognizing gestures, reactive altimeters and 3D Imaging with improved augmented reality.

The device will have two instruments, one to throw LASER or Wave to travel from source and another instrument will receive the reflected light or wave and measure the distance between them by calculating the time of response.

The future of VR-AR Headsets

Reports suggests that LG Innotek will supply 3D Time of Flight modules for Apple’s Augmented Reality products coming out in 2023.

For now, to make the dream of metaverse a reality, several innovations will take place which will have the capability to change the entire face of Internet and connectivity.

VR-AR will certainly rule the future, hence South Korean electronics company has made it’s position very clear by acquiring patents for products coming soon in near future.