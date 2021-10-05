Apple redesigns App Store scam reporting option

According to the latest news, Apple will now let you directly report a scammy app from its listing in the App Store with the help of a new and improved version of its “Report a Problem” option. On Twitter, Richard Mazkewich and Kosta Eleftheriou pointed out the options button has not only returned to individual app listings for the first time in years but now, it also includes a dedicated “Report a scam or fraud” option in the drop down menu.

Till iOS 15, this button could only be found when someone scrolls all the way down to the bottom of the Apps or Games tab in the App Store. However, it redirected to a website where the user had to re-sign in and pick the option “Report suspicious activity” or “Report a quality issue” or “Request a refund” or “Find my content.” Basically, none of the options offered much clarity regarding reporting a scam. and the “Report suspicious activity” would redirect to Apple Support.

It appears the new app will offer the “Report a Problem” option. Now, the question is whether Apple is actually taking any action on those reports. Last month, it was revealed that Apple has only 500 human app reviewers compared to 15000 content moderators at Facebook, 20000 at Google, and 2200 at Twitter.

Eleftheriou said Apple has started hiring for an “ASI Investigator” position from 8th September. Part of the job post reads “ASI Investigators are accountable for investigating fraudulent apps and trends, as well as the developers involved.” It seems Apple has finally given attention to the recent wave of anger around the App Store. Recently, in the wake of judicial and regulatory scrutiny, Apple started allowing users to review the company’s own apps that it bundles with every iPhone such as Apple Podcasts, Weather, and Calculator app.