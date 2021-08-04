Yesterday, the Apple Store was mysteriously down for about an hour but now it seems, the company has intentionally done that. Apple Store is now live with a brand new look and a dedicated tab on Apple’s top-level navigation.

At the top, there are images and links to many of Apple’s product lines such as Mac, iPhone, and AirPods. Some of these links will take you to a new dedicated Store page for the products which displays you what models are available. There is also a point to resources like shopping guides, accessories, and support. On the main Store page, there is options for what’s new and links to support pages.

Apple launched a redesigned Apple Store

The new design is filled with cards giving a mobile-first feeling with smooth horizontal scrolling between cards. There are no new products. This update is more like a fresh coat of painting over existing Apple’s online store layout. It is to be noted that the pages for actually buying a product don’t appear to be different than what they were before.

As of now, it is being rumoured that Apple is silently working on the iPhone 13 series along with new AirPods, and new MacBook Pros. Apple might launch these gadgets soon.