Apple is on its way to start mass production soon as it resolves manufacturing issues of Apple Watch Series 7

According to the latest news, Apple has finally overcome the production challenges it has been facing for its unreleased smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple will start mass manufacturing of the Apple Watch Series 7 in mid-September. This was reported by well known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple has scheduled a major launch event on 14th September. The fall event will presumably be focused on its latest iPhone models. However, with this Apple Watch Series 7 news, now, we can expect Apple to introduce the Watch series too in the event.

Last month, a report conveyed Apple had temporarily halted production of its latest smartwatch and is trying its best to resolve issues. The issues were thought to be related to Series 7’s revamped design. The new design has reportedly forced Apple to use new production processes that created “reliability issues” in early test runs. Now, somehow, these issues are resolved so Apple is expected to go forward with a mega launch. Shipments are expected to begin in late September.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, although Apple will announce the new Watch next week, some of the models could ship “late or in small quantities.” He tweeted “On Watch 7 from last weekend: We’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.”

The new smartwatch is expected to come with a flatter display with slightly larger 41 mm and 45 mm cases, bumping the largest display from 1.78 inches to 1.9 inches diagonally. The watches are expected to sport a faster processor with updated wireless tech.