Apple has a scheduled hardware event on 18th October according to invites it sent today. Apple is expected to use its second fall event to launch a pair of new MacBooks, a redesigned higher-end Mac Mini, and a pair of third-generation AirPods. The invite video teases only one word “Unleashed”.

Apple marketing exec Greg Joswiak tweeted “Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent”. The event will stream live on Apple.com at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. As per reports, Apple is on the cusp of releasing new 14 and 16 inches MacBook Pro models which will replace Intel chips with an Arm-based processor called the M1X designed by Apple itself.

Apple has scheduled a hardware event for 18th October

The new chip would boost performance over the M1 chip that debuted last year. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman the M1X has ten CPU cores compared to the M1’s eight and graphics processors with 16 or 32 cores compared to seven or eight in M1.

It is expected that fan favorite MacBook features like magnetic MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot might also be introduced. The maligned OLED touch bar could also be on the way. Recently, Gurman posted that Apple’s existing stock of MacBook Pro is running low.

As per rumors, M1X processor will feature a redesigned higher end Mac Mini which will come with more ports than last year’s M1 model with two Thunderbolt / USB 4 Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports.

Last, but not least, Apple might also announce a pair of redesigned AirPods.