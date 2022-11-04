All About Betting & Predictions of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Considered one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, the FIFA World Cup thrills millions of fans. At each edition, the stars of the round amaze the crowds with remarkable technical gestures or extraordinary goals. Highly publicized, this event is above all a highly anticipated moment for bettors who can benefit from considerable income by placing bets on their favorite teams. If you are in this category, here is everything you need to know about betting and predictions for the next FIFA World Cup. However, before reading you can try your luck to win some money on GamblingPRO.

Presentation of the Competition

Created in 1928 by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the World Cup had its first edition in 1930 in Uruguay. The host country notably won this edition. Since then, there have been 21 editions and the most successful country remains Brazil with 5 titles. The competition takes place every 4 years in one or more countries. It lasts about 1 month and generally takes place from mid-June to mid-July.

As for the 2022 edition, it will exceptionally take place in Qatar during the winter period. Thus, from November 21 until December 18, all eyes will be on Qatar to experience the celebration of world football. On the other hand, it will be for bettors to follow the various data related to the competition in order to succeed in their bet. To win your bet on the World Cup here are some statistics to consider.

Most Successful Teams in World Cup History

When talking about betting on the World Cup, we cannot ignore the most successful teams throughout history. For example, even though today’s Brazil is not the Brazil of twenty years ago, football fans and sports bettors still want to see Brazilian football resurrected. In this section, we’ll look at the most successful teams in World Cup history.

The most successful in the competition Number of titles Brazil 5 Germany 4 Argentina 2 France 2 Uruguay 2

As for the top scorers in the competition, we find the top 3 below:

Miroslav Klose (Germany): 16 goals

Ronaldo (Brazil): 15 goals

Gerd Muller (Germany): 14 goals

Apart from this data, it is important to know the big favorites before considering making a bet on the competition.

The Big Favorites of the 2022 World Cup

As the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar approaches, three teams stand out as the big favorites in the competition.

France

Reigning champion and recent winner of the League of Nations, the France team is undoubtedly one of the great favorites of the competition. The major asset of the blues is nothing other than its exceptional workforce in all compartments, in this case on the offensive level. The Mbappe, Benzema and Griezman trio will likely be a nightmare for many defenses during the competition. Two days before the end of La Liga, Benzema has impressive statistics with 27 goals already on the clock. The Real Madrid captain will definitely finish top scorer in La Liga and top scorer in the Champions League this season.

For his part, Mbappe has also remained in sparkling form throughout the Premier League this season. The recently announced Parisian striker for Real Madrid has 24 goals on the clock two days before the end of the championship (top scorer). In short, the blues have serious assets to win the Grail.

Brazil

After a transition period where Brazil chained some average performances, Neymar’s teammates seem more seasoned than ever. Indeed, recent performances, particularly in the Copa America, confirm their good form this season. Led by a defense made up of experienced players like Thiago Silva, Marquinhos or Casemiro, the Seleçao can claim a 6th crown.

The other undeniable asset of the team is the new generation of talented players like Vinicius Jr. As a reminder, the young star of Real Madrid shines with a thousand lights with 21 goals on the clock two days before the end of the Spanish championship. In summary, the second in the FIFA rankings has the solid weapons to win the cup.

England

Finalist of the 2020 European Championship, England is back on the international stage. The “Three Lions” will enter the competition with a golden generation made up of young stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Foden, Rashford and Mount. On the other side, it is necessary to underline the presence of experienced players like Kane (Tottenham) or Henderson (Liverpool) who bring a certain balance to the group. In other words, England are serious title contenders.

The Underdogs of the Competition

Throughout the tournament’s history, there were many underdog teams that were able to prove themselves and knock out big teams from the group stage and qualifying stages. These teams have a very big advantage, if your analysis is 100% accurate you will get very high profits.

Spain

With the arrival of the new generation of talented players, Spain seems to be regaining its highest level since 2012. La Roja’s squad has indeed been renewed with new stars such as Pedri, Gavi and Ferran Torres. , all FC Barcelona players. Clearly, Spain is a team to be feared during this World Cup.

Germany

Accustomed to reaching the last four of the axis, Germany remains one of the most successful nations in the world. The Mannschaft have shown remarkable performances in recent qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The teammates of the experienced Thomas Muller can defy the odds.

Belgium

Despite that many think that Belgium’s chance to win a major trophy has passed with the current generation, it has recently been performing well. The red devils were notably able to reach the semi-finals of the last edition of the world cup before losing to France. Roberto Martinez’s men will therefore be keen to win their first world championship title. It could therefore be interesting to bet on this team.