A must see for Marvel fans! 6 Collector’s Edition figures from Hot Toys

Recently, several movies and episodes of Marvel have become very popular, and the Marvel figures are also very delicate! For example, “Moonlight Knight”, which just ended recently, was rated as the highest-scoring drama in Marvel’s history by netizens, and was well received by audiences on the Internet. At the same time, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”, Marvel’s warm-up Movies that have been around for a long time also frequently released big moves, which surprised fans.

Today, I would like to introduce 6 Collector’s Edition figures from Hot Toys, including the figure of Iron Man, the soul of the Marvel movie, the figure of the heroic widow sister, the figure of the little spider that can take off the mask, and the highly restored Loki… . If you are interested, please keep reading!

Handsome and classic Iron Man figure

Comic Concepts

$1299.99

View Details

Release time:

Hot Toys has released the Iron Man 2 Iron Man Mark 4 Demolition Station 1:4 scale collection set, which will be released from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

Figure making background:

The world-renowned collectible doll brand Hot Toys has been highly praised by customers and the industry since it obtained the authorization of Marvel Studios to produce the first Iron Man Mark 3 1:6 scale collectible doll in 2008, leading the sustainable development of the brand. , for the “Iron Man” movie series to expand more innovative and diversified new products from very similar real-life dolls, Hot Toys is now taking the lead in launching the “Iron Man 2” Iron Man Mark 4 with a 1:4 armor demolition platform in 2022. The scale collection set is the first product of the new year, and we look forward to working with all superhero fans to spend a good year hand in hand!

Recommended reason:

At the beginning of the plot of the movie “Iron Man 2”, Tony Stark airborne handsomely in the Stark Expo venue wearing armor, amazingly starting to rotate and transform from the stage floor, and then quickly extend the mechanical arm, remove the armor smoothly and accurately, handsome The scene with the bloody soundtrack will definitely leave a deep impression on Iron Man fans! Hot Toys is now specially based on the movie shape of the Iron Man Mark 4 Demolition Stage of “Iron Man 2”, and upgrades this model to a 1:4 scale. A classic work! The whole set is made of classic red and gold finely painted armor lines combined with precise body proportions, perfect to create a height of about 48.5cm and combined with a super movable structure to produce a mechanical body with more than 40 flexible joints.

In addition to the built-in LED lighting effect in the eye, upper chest, chest reactor and palm, LED light can be transmitted in many places, including: the sides of the ribs, shoulders, forearms, the back of the calf and the back (light blue light, battery required) Start); the breastplate adopts a detachable device, multiple sets of spoiler and fixed wind wings on the back and the calf armor are equipped with an opening function, and a pair of hidden missile cannons are equipped on the shoulders, showing the complex internal structure of the fuselage.

Figure accessories:

In addition to an Iron Man armored head sculpt with LED eye lights, an additional 1:4 scale Tony Stark head sculpt with an Iron Man helmet and open visor is included for players to replace , the high simulation is absolutely comparable to the real person. The most surprising thing is that Hot Toys also refers to the scene of Tony Stark wearing the Mark 4 armor in Randy’s Donuts in the movie, and especially comes with a donut box and a coffee cup as accessories for the doll.

Set Highlights:

In the suit, the armor dismantling platform is about 63cm high, 75cm wide and 36cm deep, which is meticulously painted with metallic yellow and decorated with aging effects. Precise mechanical details and comprehensive movable joints, each jib is attached with movable joints and grab buckle components, and the grab buckle components are implanted with magnets, which can be combined with the Iron Man Mark 4 doll with the same magnetic function. Parts such as helmet and detachable breastplate are attached.

At the same time, in order to enhance the atmosphere of Tony Stark performing armor removal on the stage, there are 8 LED light-emitting positions on the robotic arm, and 12 LED light-emitting light effects are installed on the platform; in addition, the panel on the platform will be With a black checkered version, players can completely assemble a variety of wonderful 1:4 scale installation scenarios through this armor removal platform, allowing all Iron Man fans to be more involved in the high-tech world of Iron Man middle. In addition, a single-pack version of the Iron Man Mark 4 1:4 scale collectible figure and the 1:4 scale collection of armor demolition stand are available for customers to pre-order.

Marvel : Classic Loki 1/6 Scale Figure

Comic Concepts

$274.99

View Details

Release time:

The world-renowned collectible doll brand, Hot Toys, has specially launched a classic Loki 1:6 scale collectible doll based on the “Old Loki” shape that is loved by Marvel fans! It is currently slated for release in 2024.

Figure making background:

“Loki” is a limited drama launched by Marvel Studios. In the play, the time line is disordered due to the theft of the universe Loki’s cube, and there are multiple versions of mutated Loki. Which one is your favorite? Among them, I have to mention the picture of the classic Loki standing up at a critical moment. In order to help Loki and Sylvie to complete the task, he used magic to create the illusion of Asgard, but he was defeated by the storm monster Elios. Devoured, the classic Loki’s nostalgic and relieved laughter at the time of sacrifice has touched many audiences.

Recommended reason

The Hot Toys head sculptor team specially designed a new high-profile real head sculpt based on the facial features of actor Richard E. Grant, which meticulously restores its deep facial contours and skin wrinkles. The head sculpt wears a bronze-gold Hook helmet with two full faces with different expressions for replacement, namely: a full face with a serious expression, and a full face with the last laugh when he sacrificed himself against the storm monster Elrios . Hot Toys also created a special body with a height of about 31cm and more than 30 movable joints according to the proportion of the character’s body; the designer also used the technical standards for making real clothes, referring to Jack Kirby in the 1960s. A version of Loki’s classic costume drawn in Marvel Comics, a full set of classic Loki costumes re-drawn. 1:6 scale to create a dark green with yellow cloth details, with yellow gloves, shorts, belt, travel bag and cloak, the end of the cloak is decorated with a worn effect, and the edge is set Iron wire creates an ethereal visual effect!

Figure accessories:

The doll will also be equipped with a Holy Grail, a transparent bottle with Thor’s frog inside, a pair of transparent green illusion special effects components, a bronze-gold hook helmet decorated with battle damage, a crocodile Loki, and several pairs of different shaped palms. As well as a puppet stand with a lens effect background card, it is a mutant Loki puppet not to be missed by Marvel fans!

Hot Toys Moon Knight TMS075 Moon Knight 1/6 Scale Action Figure

Sugo Toys

$296.93

View Details

Release time:

Hot Toys has released a special Moonlight Knight 1:6 scale collectible figure, which is currently scheduled for release in 2024.

Figure making background:

The new series “Moonlight Knight” produced by Marvel Studios has been listed on the Disney+ platform. The protagonist of the Moonlight Knight, played by Oscar Isaac, Stephen Grant will continue to compose a wonderful new chapter in the superhero universe. This figure It is based on the production of Moonlight Knight in this play, leading everyone into the mysterious country and exploring the unfathomable Egyptian power!

Figure height:

Hot Toys specially customized the doll body with a height of more than 29cm and more than 30 movable joints in the whole body according to the modeling in the series.

Recommended reason:

Hot Toys has always been committed to the production of dolls with fine craftsmanship, and strives to bring film and television character dolls to life with delicate aesthetic standards. In order to faithfully restore the moonlight knight and the magical power blessed by the moon god Kongsu, it is matched with a complete set of gray-white moon god costume and cloak that incorporates a large number of engraved bandage wrapping features. The engraved bandage details are more than enough to show the thinness of the costume. , and delicately decorated with ancient Egyptian patterns. The chest, cloth belt, various armors and cloaks are equipped with the iconic crescent shape, and the edge of the cloak is specially hidden with iron wire skeletons, creating an elegant effect, showing the magical power of the Egyptian moon god! In addition, the Hot Toys head sculptor team carved out the Moonlight Knight head carving hood wrapped in cloth tape in more detail.

Figure accessories:

The chaotic white eyes have built-in LED lighting function (white light), showing a mysterious feeling like being shrouded in mist! The doll will be equipped with eight crescent knives of different sizes (large, medium, and small), pairs of palms, and a doll platform with a crescent background to create a 1:6 ratio in a three-dimensional manner. Scale collectible figures to unveil the mystery of this superhero for movie fans!

Eternals: Thena Sixth Scale Figure

Comic Concepts

$259.99

View Details

Release time:

Hot Toys has launched a 1:6 scale collectible figure of Thena featuring Hollywood heavyweight Angelina Jolie as the super-powerful goddess of war in the Eternals, which will be released in the third to fourth seasons in 2023.

Figure making background:

Marvel’s masterpiece “The Eternals” will redefine the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The member’s “God-level” superpower was exposed for the first time in the trailer, with magnificent settings and domineering visual effects, which is expected. Marvel’s masterpiece “The Eternals” presents the new movie “The Eternals”, led by the goddess Angelina Jolie, leading the audience to explore “the origin of the Marvel universe”!

Recommended reason:

The head carving of Thena doll is extremely like a real head carving by the team of Hot Toys head carvers with superb craftsmanship and meticulously sculpting the facial contour of the corner of Thena played by actor Angelina Zuli. The eyes are gentle and quiet, and the golden crown on the forehead highlights ” The goddess of war “divine status, with a long golden curly hair, showing different golden reflections under the light, creating a strong and rich sense of layering, and highlighting Thena’s unique charming demeanor.

In addition, Hot Toys designed a doll body with a height of about 30cm and 28 movable joints according to the proportion of the actor’s body shape, creating a natural muscle line, perfectly showing the vigorous and dexterous body shape and sexy of the “God of War” Body curves! In terms of clothing, the Hot Toys team used high-quality elastic fabrics to sew a complete set of metallic champagne gold bodysuits, and carefully printed the details of the metallic-colored cloth with glue, and also came with a set of champagne gold armor, including : Breastplate, back armor, shoulder armor and forearm armor, with a belt around the waist with armor and cloth skirt, the style is gorgeous.

Figure accessories:

In addition, according to the character’s ability to control cosmic energy and transform into a variety of weapons, it will be equipped with a round shield, an axe, a spear, a long sword, a short sword and a dagger to restore the female character. The action scenes of Thena, the god of war, make the audience’s blood boil in the movie.

President Loki and Alligator Loki Sixth Scale Figure

Comic Concepts

$274.99

View Details

Release time:

Hot Toy launched the President Loki model and launched a 1:6 scale President Rocky collectible figure, which will be released in the third to fourth quarters of 2023.

Figure making background:

The plot of the Disney+ series “Loki” follows the “Avengers of Avengers 4” when they returned to New York in 2012 to collect space gems and had an accident. Loki escaped with the space gems and opened a new parallel universe. Earlier, Hot Toys specially selected the Time Variation Authority (TVA) uniform shape and the newly debuted female Loki Sylvie 1:6 scale collectible doll in the popular “Loki” drama series by Marvel fans. After and Loki COSBABY, we now launch a 1:6 scale President Loki collectible figure with reference to the President Loki modeling of different timelines, and also launch a gift box collector’s edition with Loki boutique and independent number, which is very collectible!

Recommended reason:

The new super-like real head sculpt is designed by the Hot Toys Korean head sculptor team with reference to the facial features of Tom Hiddleston. Hairstyle, while the head sculpt is matched with a bronze-gold signature helmet. Hot Toys has a special body with a height of about 31cm and more than 30 movable joints according to the proportion of the character’s body.

Normal version configuration:

At the same time, the Hot Toys production team created a full set of suits with damaged effects according to the original costumes and the technology of making real-life costumes, including a dark gray-green suit jacket with a presidential campaign badge, a green suit vest, and a white shirt. , a green plaid pattern with a gold buckle collar, a pair of dark gray-green trousers, a belt with leather texture, and a pair of black shoes, the tailoring structure and sewing techniques are precise, and the details of the suit are highly restored. Perfect fit and fit effect! The doll will be equipped with an alligator Loki (mouth can be opened), a pair of daggers, a walking stick, and multiple pairs of palms of different shapes (one pair is equipped with a green imitation flame) special effects) and a puppet stand with a lens effect background card.

Gift box collector’s edition configuration:

The gift box collector’s edition will be printed with an individual number. This edition is equipped with a Loki boutique, including a Loki Tee, a Loki Logo mini LED light box, a Presidential Loki badge, a TVA badge, and a Loki Logo keychain , a pack of sticky notes, a card case, multiple 1:6 scale mini-posters, multiple Loki character stickers, and multiple Loki character collectible cards.

Homeless Day Spider-Man Figure

Comic Concepts

$249.99

View Details

Release time:

Hot Toys has released the Spider-Man: Homeless Day Spider-Man 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe/Normal Version), which will be released in Seasons 2 to 3 around 2023.

Figure making background:

The heaviest Marvel superhero production in 2021, “Spider-Man: Heroes of No Return” will be released on the North American big screen on December 17. In order to help Spider-Man, who is in a crisis of identity exposure, Doctor Strange accidentally opens the multiverse, a scene An unprecedented crisis has followed, and the explosion is coming! Hot Toys preempted the North American movie release. Following the release of the Spider-Man (Black and Gold) 1:6 scale collectible figure earlier, it is now referring to the latest Red and Black Spider War Introducing the “Spider-Man: Homeless Day” Spider-Man 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe/Normal Version)!

Recommended reason:

Hot Toys specially created a 1:6 scale Spider-Man-specific body with excellent mobility according to the proportion of the character’s body. It is about 28.5cm high and has more than 30 movable joints. The shackles behind the battle suit can easily show a variety of actions and combat forms. The Hot Toys team uses high-quality elastic fabrics to sew the whole set of close-fitting red and black battle suits, and uses textured and layered glue and silk-screen technology to process the details of the fabrics, including: Metallic gold silk-screened the iconic spider pattern on the chest , finely printed on the body of the mesh lines and imitation cloth details and so on. The back of the doll can be assembled with 4 eye-catching metal-colored mechanical spider claw accessories. Each mechanical spider claw has 4 movable joints, which can show various difficult movements.

At the same time, it is equipped with a pair of spider web wings that can be magnetically attached to the underarms to simulate the dynamic of Spider-Man gliding in the air. There are two head carvings attached to the doll. The first is a head carving with a red high elasticity that is sewn closely to the outline of the face. The mesh lines on the head carving are coherent with the battle clothes. , with four pairs of eye accessories with different expressions, to restore his various expressions in the movie; while the other one is made by the Hot Toys Korean head carving team with skillful craftsmanship Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) Very much like a real head carving.

Normal version configuration:

In addition, the doll is also equipped with a Spider-Man mask, various forms of spider silk, a variety of palms in different shapes, and a dynamic platform with the movie logo and character nameplate printed on it.

Deluxe Edition Figure Accessories:

The deluxe version will upgrade the dynamic platform to a Spider-Man vs. villain-themed scenario platform and additionally feature a newly sculpted Peter Parker half-mask-shaped head sculpture, which is built on a collapsed building. Among the sand and rubble, the important elements of the classic villains are combined, including: Dr. Octopus’s robotic arm and the Green Goblin’s bomb, which perfectly enhances the cinematic sense of the collectible doll!

People who like Marvel have a superhero dream in their hearts, and there will definitely be heroes they like very much, such as the arrogant Iron Man, the talkative Spider-Man, the hormone-exploding Thor, and many of Marvel’s boutique figures are from Hot Toys, if you are a fan of Marvel, hurry up and pre-order it!