A Look Back at Constitution Hill’s Best Wins as He Looks Set for The Aintree Hurdle

This year’s Aintree Hurdle looks set to be one of the most one-sided renewals of the Grade 1 race since its inauguration in 1976, as Constitution Hill is primed to go off as one of the shortest-priced favourites in the two-mile, four-furlong affair’s history.

The Nicky Henderson-trained monster is heavy odds-on at 1/4 in the Aintree Hurdle odds at the time of writing as the six-year-old looks set to make it an incredible sixth top-level win from just seven starts under rules.

For contrast, his nearest rival in the betting Zanahiyr is as far out as 8/1, while I Like To Move It and Knappers Hill are huge third and fourth favourites both coming in at 20/1. It’s not a matter of if Constitution Hill wins this race, it’s a matter of many lengths he wins it by.

So, with another dominant display from the six-year-old on the cards, let’s take a look back at some of the performances from Constitution Hill that have already left jumps racing fans in awe.

Debut at Sandown

Not many people knew just how special Constitution Hill was coming to be when he made his debut at Sandown in a Novices’ Hurdle in December 2021. Having lost by a head in an Irish point-to-point at Tipperary, he entered this race as the 85/40 second favourite behind Might I.

However, the then four-year-old blew the rest of the field away — taking the lead just after the last and streaking clear on the run-in for home to win by an impressive 14 lengths from the Harry Fry-trained market leader.

First Grade 1 win

Just a month or so on from his maiden race under rules, Constitution Hill won his first Grade 1. Back at Sandown for the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle, the Henderson-trained machine was the 2/5 favourite for the two-mile contest and he justified such short odds by going clear approaching the last and keeping on strongly to record a 12-length win over Jetoile.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle success

While those two wins are mightily impressive, it wasn’t until the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival that Constitution Hill really made everyone sit up and take notice of just how truly special he really is.

There was very little to separate the six-year-old from his Seven Barrows stablemate Jonbon and Willie Mullins runner Dysart Dynamo in the market for the Festival’s opener, but when it came to the race itself, it was a no contest.

All three travelled strongly until Dysart Dynamo fell three out, that’s when Constitution Hill was kicked on by Nico de Boinville and he led easily two out before going clear and winning by 22 lengths from Jonbon in what was a new course record for the old course at Prestbury Park.

Champion Hurdle win

While Constitution Hill’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Christmas Hurdle by 12 and 17 lengths over stablemate Epatante earlier this season deserve a mention, we’re going to jump ahead to his most recent in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Many had started to look forward to this race the minute Constitution Hill won the Supreme, with a blockbuster clash with dual Champion Hurdler Honeysuckle billed as a modern classic. However, that never materialised as the Henry de Bromhead mare’s power dwindled.

Irish Champion Hurdle winner State Man posed Constitution Hill’s biggest threat, therefore. But in typical fashion for this horse, he went clear approaching the last and stormed up the hill to win by what was deemed as nine lengths from the Mullins-trained horse.