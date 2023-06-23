6 Common Types of Medical Errors: Protecting Your Rights as a Patient in Florida

Every time we visit the doctor or have a medical procedure, we have faith that these trusted professionals will heal what ails us. We never give it a second thought that they could make an error in judgment or perform a procedure incorrectly. Fortunately, most of the time everything goes as planned and there’s no cause for alarm.

However, those in the medical industry aren’t immune to mistakes and they do happen. If you suspect you’ve been the victim of medical malpractice, it’s best to consult with an experienced personal injury attorney who can guide you through the process of filing a lawsuit.

6 Common Types of Medical Errors

Unfortunately, medical errors can happen in a variety of ways. Modern healthcare encompasses many different schools of thought, procedures, and protocols, and there are plenty of areas where mistakes can take place. Along with human error, technology can also play a part when things go wrong.

We’ll cover the 6 most common types of medical errors and what you should do if you feel you’re a victim of medical malpractice. Remember that, in some cases, you can also sue as a family member for wrongful death if you lost a loved one due to medical errors.

Diagnostic Errors

A big part of what your primary care physician or medical expert does is assess your symptoms and determine their cause. While most doctors are accurate with their diagnoses, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnoses do occur. Unfortunately, this is more common with patients who are underinsured and can occur when a doctor doesn’t order necessary tests or procedures that aren’t covered under the patient’s medical insurance.

Medication Errors

Doctors can sometimes prescribe the incorrect dosage of a medication or even the wrong medication entirely, causing not only the patient’s initial medical condition to go untreated or under-treated but may also cause other medical issues. Medication errors can also occur when software or apps aren’t working correctly.

Medication errors can also happen at the pharmacy. Improper dosing or supplying the patient with the wrong medication can occur. Other medication errors can happen when the doctor or pharmacist overlooks the patient’s medical history such as allergic reactions to medication.

Surgical Errors

One of the more tragic types of medical malpractice is surgical errors. These inexcusable life-altering errors can occur during office procedures or in the operating room. Examples include surgical devices left inside patients during invasive surgery or the amputation of the wrong limb.

Anesthesia Errors

Anesthesia errors during surgery can happen when an anesthesiologist fails to monitor oxygen levels and medication. Errors of this type can cause irreversible brain damage, or worse, death.

Delivery Room Errors

Mistakes can happen during childbirth that can cause injuries to both the mother and the child, putting both their lives in danger. Improper use of forceps during delivery can cause irreversible damage to the child. Delivery room doctors who fail to recognize the need to order a C-section can also be grounds for medical malpractice.

Failure to Obtain Informed Consent

Patients have the right to full disclosure of any and all procedures, treatments, and medication plans. It’s a doctor’s responsibility to explain all of the risks involved in treatment along with any alternative treatments available. Failure to explain this is a breach of patient care and is considered a medical error.

What to Do If You Think You’re a Victim of Medical Malpractice

Medical errors can cause life-altering conditions in a patient’s life. A healthcare professional’s mistakes are inexcusable. Florida’s Medical Malpractice Act gives patients the right to file a personal injury lawsuit. However, its statute of limitations is limited to filing the suit within 2 years of the medical mistake, so filing as soon as you suspect there’s been a medical error is crucial. Medical malpractice lawsuits should never be attempted without the guidance of an experienced personal injury attorney.

Medical Errors and Protecting Your Rights as a Patient Explained

Trusting that our healthcare professionals will provide us with the utmost of quality care is almost a given. They’re the ones with the expertise and training in their chosen profession and it’s almost unheard of to ask for medical treatment with doubts of their skill.

Unfortunately, medical errors do happen. Incorrect diagnosing, prescription dosing errors, and medical mishaps are a reality. If you’ve received a breach of care and believe that you’ve become a victim of medical malpractice, it’s imperative that you contact an experienced personal injury attorney. They’ll help you to receive the maximum compensation for your damages.