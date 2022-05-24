50 Cent Net Worth: How Much Has This Person Made in 2022?

Curtis James Jackson, better known by his stage name 50 Cent, is an American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur. 50 Cent has a net worth of $50 million as of 2022. He relocated to Los Angeles in order to pursue a variety of other interests.

Despite the stories and actions against him, and his choice to file for bankruptcy, he is considered one of the wealthiest rappers in the world. His debut album, ‘Get Rich Or Die Trying,’ was a game-changer in the business, as was his $1 million deal with Dr. Dre and Eminem to produce it.

For his contributions to the hip-hop industry, he’s been termed a “master of the delicate art of lyrical brevity.” 50 Cent has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has won a Grammy Award, six World Music Awards, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, four BET Awards, and three American Music Awards.

Childhood

Curtis James Jackson was born on July 6, 1975, in Queens, New York City. Sabrina, his mother, reared him single-handedly in the South Jamaica ghetto. His mother was a heroin trader who died when he was eight years old in a fire. Jackson moved in with his grandparents after that.

At the age of 12, he began dealing narcotics on the streets after returning from school. His grandma assumed he was involved in after-school activities. As a result, he was arrested by a police officer in his tenth grade. He did it again the following time he made the mistake of bringing a pistol, drugs, and money into his school. He was nabbed by the school’s metal detectors. A 14-year-old neighbour started a boxing gym for the kids in the area. He commented, “I was competitive in the ring, and hip-hop is competitive as well.” He sold crack in elementary school.

He was detained twice more, once for selling cocaine to an undercover cop and the other for having illicit drugs and a gun in his house.

Net Worth of 50 Cent

$40 Million

What is the net worth of 50 Cent?

50 Cent is a rapper, producer, actor, and entrepreneur from the United States. 50 Cent’s net worth is $40 million as of this writing. 50 Cent has made at least $260 million through his numerous efforts, including selling songs, touring, and multiple brand collaboration deals, during the course of his career. Unfortunately, he has also overspent (particularly on real estate, automobiles, and lawsuits), leading to his Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in July 2015. This post will go into great detail about the file. 50 Cent had a net worth of over $100 million at the time of his bankruptcy.

Career

50 Cent began rapping in his basement, where he was taught how to write songs, organize bars, and build choruses by Jam Master Jay.

Onyx’s album ‘Shut ’em Down’ included him for the first time.

Jackson signed with Columbia Records in 1999 and released his debut album, ‘Power of the Dollar,’ a year later. When he released the track “How to Rob,” which attracted the attention of Jay-Z, DMX, and other famous musicians at the time, it was one of his greatest breakthroughs.

Jackson was shot nine times outside his home by an attacker the same year that his record was released.

With several injuries that might have easily killed him, he was cured after 6 months and began to believe that he could have a meaningful reason for being alive.

Eminem found 50 Cent in the early 2000s, and since then, he’s recorded many albums and amassed a sizable fortune as a businessman.

Ascend to Fame

Jackson was founded in 2002 by Eminem. Eminem was so taken by “Guess Who’s Back?” that he asked Jackson to visit Dr. Dre in Los Angeles. “No Mercy, No Fear” was released after 50 Cent got a $1 million record contract. A 50 Cent song was featured on the soundtrack of Eminem’s film “8 Mile.” With his debut album “Get Rich or Die Trying,” 50 Cent shot to fame in 2003. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and went on to sell almost a million copies in its first four days. The lead track, “In Da Club,” became the most-listened-to song in radio history in just one week.

Interscope soon after granted 50 his own label, G-Unit Records. “The Massacre,” Jackson’s next album, was released in March 2005. It was another smash hit, selling 1.14 million copies in its first four days and spending six weeks at the top of the Billboard charts. In 2007, he released his third album, “Curtis,” which opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The fourth album, “Before I Self Destruct,” was released in November 2009. Dissensions with his record company forced him to postpone the release of his fifth album, “Street King Immortal,” until November 2012. His studio albums have sold over 21 million copies worldwide.

Private Life

Shaniqua Tompkins, 50 Cent’s previous girlfriend, had a son with him. In October of 1996, Marquise Jackson was born. Tompkins later filed a $50 million lawsuit against Jackson, but it was dismissed. They’ve had several fights over social media.

After fellow rapper Kanye West chastised President George W. Bush for his poor reaction to the Hurricane Katrina crisis, 50 rallied behind him in 2005. In 2008, Jackson endorsed Barack Obama, and in 2016, he endorsed Hillary Clinton. Jackson does not use drugs or drink alcohol, despite the words in many of his songs.

In May 2016, while going through Cincinnati International Airport, Jackson assaulted and insulted an airport cleaner, accusing him of being under the influence. The janitor was revealed to be an autistic adolescent with hearing loss. After the video went viral, the teenager’s parents planned to sue 50 Cent. They settled for a $100,000 gift to Autism Speaks and an apology from 50 Cent.