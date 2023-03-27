Capital Smart City, as the name suggests, is the first smart city in Pakistan and the 4th smart city in Asia. The housing scheme is notable in the real estate arena of Pakistan for its rich investment prospects. Residential and commercial properties are available in the housing scheme at extremely affordable rates.

Capital Smart City is the marvellous creation of the collaboration of two well-known developers, Habib Rafique Ltd. (HRL) and Future Development Holdings (FDHL). The project features the prime location of the M-2 Motorway near Islamabad International Airport. Moreover, the NOC of the residential society is approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Capital Smart City is the talk of the town for its profit-yielding investment prospects. The residential complex is under the spotlight, and investors are curious to know more about it. This blog presents the 5 reasons to invest in Capital Smart City. Good read!

1. Legal Project

One of the major things to consider before investing in any real estate project is to confirm its legal status. It is because investing in any illegal project makes you prone to fraud and developmental hurdles. One of the 5 reasons to invest in Capital Smartv City is that it has a NOC approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

It suggests that all the residential and comemrcial properties, master plan and layout plans, and constructions within the residential scheme are taking place under the authorization of the regulatory authority. Therefore, one must invest in Capital Smart City as it offers legitimate properties.

2. Expert Developers

Developers are the creators of any housing project; the more the developers are skilled, the more successful the housing complex is. Therefore, before investing in any residential society, one must consider its designers and creators. The project of Capital Smart City is a joint venture of Habib Rafique Ltd. (HRL) and Future Development Holdings (FDHL).

Both companies are real estate maestros offering quality-driven projects. The developer of Bahria Town and DHA, the HRL values trust, perfection, commitment to quality living, in-time delivery, and offering ultimate customer satisfaction. It never fails to deliver quality-oriented realty complexes to its community.

The FDHL is an amalgamation of various national and international companies, including China Liaoning International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group Corporation Ltd (CLIC) and Engineering Dimensions (Pvt.) Limited (EDL). The company excels in town planning, architecture design, construction & infrastructure development.

3. Prime Location

Ideal locations have the potential to generate huge profits; therefore, everyone tends to invest money in ideal localities. The location of CSC is one of the 5 reasons to invest in Capital Smart City. The residential society is away from the hustle and bustle of the main city.

The residential complex is situated at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) at a distance of 9.2 km from the M-2 Toll Plaza near the Thalian interchange. It falls on the Eastern Route of CPEC. Moreover, the best thing about the location is that it is just 5-6 minutes away from the New Islamabad Airport. Various leisure, health, education, commercial and business zones are located nearby the housing scheme.

4. Attractively Designed Masterplan

A master plan is the blueprint and backbone of any housing scheme. The owners of CSC did not want to make any compromise on the master plan of the housing scheme. Therefore, they have hired an international company for this job. The master plan of Capital Smart City is designed by Singapore-based Surbana Jurong (SJ).

The company is expert in its field and tends to create a real estate gem out of Capital Smart City. The master plan of the housing scheme showcases the expertise of its creators. It includes various blocks featuring residential and commercial properties, along with every modern structure and facility one could ask for.

Capital Smart City Blocks

For easy management and administration, the housing is categorized into the following blocks:

General Block

Overseas Block

Overseas Prime Block (I & II)

Capital Smart City Plots for Sale

The housing scheme offers the following categories of plots:

Capital Smart City Residential Plots

Below are the residential plot sizes:

3.5 Marla

5 Marla

7 Marla

10 Marla

12 Marla

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

4 Kanal

Capital Smart City Commercial Plots

Below are the commercial plot sizes:

4 Marla

6 Marla

8 Marla

Besides these plots, the housing scheme also offers smart villas, villa apartments, trivellers smart homes, and farmhouses.

5. State-of-the-art Facilities

No place is worth living in when the basic facilities are not at your disposal. One of the 5 reasons to invest in Capital Smart City is it provides you with all the amenities that raise your lifestyle. It is a hub of state-of-the-art amenities. From education to health and food to fitness, you can avail yourself of all the facilities of life under the roof of this residential scheme.

Being a smart city, the owners ensure to offer smart amenities to facilitate their residents. The contemporary age is an age of science and technology, where machines have replaced humans. Therefore, many smart facilities are also a part of this housing complex.

Below are some of the facilities at hand in the housing complex:

Basic Utilities

Smart Street Lights

Smart Utility Supply

Educational Institutes

Healthcare Centers

Fire Fighting System

Water Treatment System

Sewerage Treatment Plant

Clean & Eco-Friendly Environment

Planned Education City in the Society

Smart Security with Facial Recognition

Conclusion

The blog has highlighted the 5 reasons to invest in Capital Smart City. The major reasons to invest in this top-tier housing complex are its ideal location, expert developers, flawless master plan and smart facilities. Moreover, the housing society is worth investing in because it is legitimate with its NOC approved by the RDA.

Capital Smart City is a premium residential complex situated near the Islamabad International Airport. The residential society offers legal properties for investments that can generate huge profits in no time. Moreover, one can enjoy a smart and high-end lifestyle by being a part of this project. Therefore, Sky Marketing recommends the reader invest in this residential venture and build their dream home.