With the introduction of Yamato in Wano Arc, there has been a lot of talk going on regarding who will win in a fight between Zoro vs Yamato. The daughter of Kaido is almost confirmed to join the Strawhats, so the power ranking will yet again become relevant.

Over the years, there’s has been a see-saw between Zoro and Sanji about who is stronger after Luffy in the group. However, the latest addition of Yamato into the group has made the discussion even more heated. Needless to say, we are going to see some power scaling in the One Piece community. Let’s compare the fighting prowess of Zoro and Yamato and speculate who would win.

Zoro vs Yamato – Who Will Win?

Zoro vs Yamato – Who Has Better Haki?

Both Zoro and Yamato are only a few characters in One Piece capable of using all three types of Haki. We recently found that Yamato can not only use Conquerors Haki but can also use its advanced version. As for Zoro, we also know that he is capable of using Conquerors Haki.

Both the individuals are also capable of using Armament and Observation Haki as well. However, we are not too sure about their advanced version. It’s something that we will find out as we progress the story. But as far as Haki is concerned, both are evenly matched.

Yamato vs Zoro – Devil Fruit

Zoro doesn’t have devil fruit powers. He solely relies on his swordsmanship abilities. So there’s no room for discussion in this. However, for Yamato, she has devil fruit powers and that too of mythical zone type, which is even rarer than Logia.

Yamato ate Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Okuchi-no-Makami. The fruit allows her to transform into a wolf deity which is also considered as the guardian deity of Wano. It is so powerful that it has allowed Yamato to fight Kaido on equal footing for a significant time. So as far as devil fruit goes, there’s no competition.

Zoro vs Yamato – Feats

Since we’ve seen Zoro’s journey right from chapter 2, we know the things that he has accomplished. So far, the biggest feat in Zoro’s baggage is slashing Kaido, however, not deep enough to cause significant damage.

On the other hand, Yamato is fighting Kaido all alone for quite some time. And surprisingly, she’s matching up with the prowess of her dad. Even though it looks like Kaido hasn’t broken a sweat yet, but still it’s quite an accomplishment.

Compared to Zoro who only managed to land a slash on Kaido, it truly is a bigger feat. This also puts the power both possess into perspective. From what we’ve seen so far, Yamato has more feats.

Zoro Using 3 Sword Style

Zoro vs Yamato – Weapons

As a swordsman, Zoro uses swords in his fight. Currently, he has three different swords in possession that include Enma which was once wielded by Kozuki Oden and two others. Zoro is among one of the top swordsmen in the world and there are very few who can compete with him in swordsmanship.

On the other hand, we’ve seen Yamato using her mace while in her normal form as well as devil fruit form. As a daughter of Kaido, she uses a similar weapon to that of the emperor. Most of her attacks are also delivered through the mace.

Zoro vs Yamato – Who Will Win

Many fans were sold on the idea that Zoro would be the second strongest person on the Strawhats. However, Yamato has made that argument questionable. Her powers and abilities are top tiers and she can clash with many strong opponents.

At this point, from what we’ve seen so far, Yamato is stronger than Zoro and can defeat him in a fight. Sure, this narrative can change in the future but for now, this is a final verdict.

Who do you think will win between Zoro and Yamato? Let us know down below. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz Media.