Zonnique Pullins Offers Fans Secrets For Amazing Hair – See Her Photo And Message

Zonnique Pullins‘ fans have always been in love with her hair, and they have been asking her about her routine. Check out the most recent post in which she tells fans a few things about the products that she uses.

‘Yall like my hair? #ad Shoutout to @cantubeauty’s Flaxseed Superfoods Collection! I turned on my #washday playlist & created this low maintenance style using the Flaxseed Cream Gel, Wax Stick, and Oil to help minimize frizz as well as giving you great shine and hold. Making it easy & simple to style my #naturalhair at home. Grab some at select @sallybeauty stores. #cantupartner #mycantu,’ Zonnique captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Y’all literally in her business … get off her belly,’ and a follower posted this message: ‘Do you really use the products? Does it help hun tryna find a #blackowned good hair.’

One commenter posted: ‘Does anyone know if she had her baby🤗🤔 because her stomach looking flat even though the shirt is bagging.’

Someone else said: ‘She’s laying on her back y’all, so her belly looks smaller 🙄’ and another commenter posted this: ‘y’all need to stop being in her business like that. it’s pretty obvious she didn’t have her baby yet, and this pic is probably old. 🙄.’

One other follower said: ‘Yall, it may be an old picture lol that is possible ya know.’

Someone else posted this: ‘I like your hair. You and your boyfriend are a beautiful couple congratulations you are going to be a wonderful mother. 🎉🎊’

A commenter wrote: ‘If fr feels real ouch tattoos I do like Wayne, but we don’t know each other, and I forgot about it honestly.’

Zonnique Pullins shared a couple of new pics in which she is showing off her bare face, and fans are completely impressed by her natural look.

‘bare face, lounging around in my @fashionnova loungewear 🌞♓️fashionnovapartner,’ Zonnique captioned her post.

