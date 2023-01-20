Who Zoë Saldana Is Married To? Did She Found the Love of Her Life?

If you look up #CoupleGoals in the dictionary, you’ll see a picture of Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana. Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating, but we’ve never seen a couple with more love and support for each other and more modern, open-minded parenting ideas outside of a romantic comedy movie.

Recently, the actress, who is 40 years old, said that she and Perego-Saldana, who is also 40, are raising their three sons, Zen, 4, and twins Cy and Bowie, 2, in a gender-neutral environment. This means that they play with toys made for both boys and girls and flip the traditional gender roles.

How Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego Met? Love at First Sight!

Saldana was attracted to Perego right away. In 2013, they met on a flight to New York. Before she even saw his face, sparks flew. “Just now, I saw him from the back. I was on a flight to New York at 6:30 in the morning “in 2015, she told USA Today. “I can’t even tell you what it felt like; it was a vibration. At that moment, he turned because he also felt the vibration.”

Saldana also said that she didn’t believe in “love at first sight.” “I know that most people don’t believe in it, because I didn’t. I’m very much like Sigmund Freud; I’m very logical, “she said. “But I’m fine with not knowing why that happened. Because I don’t have to say anything more. Enough was done if I felt it. That was the end.”

The actress also said she had been familiar with Perego’s work since 2008. “My partner and I have been together for 5 years. I knew what he did. I knew who he was. Then we met, “In July 2014, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Couple Began Dating

In April 2013, Saldana and Perego were seen leaving LA’s Chateau Marmont. Photographers caught the couple leaving the restaurant on their way to a date night. At the Star Trek Into Darkness premiere afterparty, the two were seen kissing. A person who knows Saldana well told PEOPLE, “They do hang out, but it’s a very new thing. So far, it’s not a big deal.”

Couple Tied Knot in Secret Wedding

A source told PEOPLE in September 2013 that Saldana and Perego got married over the summer in a small, secret ceremony. The source added, “They are very happy.”

In August 2014, Saldana said that she had always had faith in Perego. She told Marie Claire, “I don’t do the ABCs.” “I do what my heart tells me to do, what it feels like to do. So, we were together from the moment I met my husband. We did.”

She said that the most important thing she learned from her relationships was “not to settle.” “If you don’t like someone, leave,” she told him. “Wait until you find that one person who makes you feel good about yourself every day and doesn’t expect you to change, but to grow.”

Saldana also said that she and Perego had “both promised on their own” to never get married before they met. She told The Hollywood Reporter that until Perego changed her mind, most reasons for getting married didn’t seem “natural” to her. “And as soon as we decided we were going to get married, we didn’t wait. We did it three weeks later. That was over in a flash, “she told me.

Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego Are Blessed with Three Sons

Zo Saldana and Marco Perego had twin boys on November 17, 2014. Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, Saldana and Perego’s twin boys, were born on Thanksgiving Day in 2014. Saldana’s rep told PEOPLE that this was true. The rep also said, “Mother and sons are happy and healthy.”

Saldana sent out a tweet on January 2, 2015, with a picture of two baby bottles. “Happy #2015! Starting off the New Year with a full house, “she typed. “Our boys are here at last! Thank you for all the kind words!”

Saldana and Perego’s third child, Zen Anton Hilario, was born on December 12, 2016. Saldana told everyone about his birth almost two months later by posting a picture of her three boys playing together on a playmat.

In February 2017, she wrote, “Marco and I are thrilled to tell you that our son Zen was born.” “With the new baby in our family, we couldn’t feel luckier. Oh boy, #threeboys!”

Is Zoë Saldana a Feminist?

She told US Weekly, “We have a very gender-neutral environment. My husband does a lot of things that used to be done by women, and vice versa.” “I get to do a lot of male things, like fix things that break or put the TV together. We’re kind of a very mixed-gender family. I think it’s important for boys and girls to grow up in the same place.

When one of their twins said that boys were stronger than girls, Saldana decided to come up with a response that would disprove that idea. Her ultimate mission? “Don’t let all the responsibility you have as an adult and a woman into their lives. They have nothing to offer.”

So how did they even start raising this family? She and Perego-Saldana have always had liberal views since he took her last name. While we know a lot about her, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.